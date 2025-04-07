The Dinner Table Detective season 1 complete release schedule

One of the most unique and highly anticipated series of the spring 2025 anime season is The Dinner Table Detective season 1. Serving as the television anime adaptation of author Tokuya Higashigawa and illustrator Yusuke Nakamura’s original mystery novel series, fans are excited to see what it has in store for them.

However, with The Dinner Table Detective season 1 having already begun airing, it’s unlikely fans will see any leaks for the series from this point on. However, fans do have the series’ officially confirmed weekly release information and an officially confirmed episode count. In turn, fans can at least predict what the expected release schedule for the first season’s episodes are.

How many episodes will The Dinner Table Detective season 1 have?

The Dinner Table Detective season 1 is officially confirmed for 12 episodes total. This information comes from the Blu-ray home video listings on the anime’s official website. Four different Blu-ray products are listed as having three episodes each, with the fourth volume having “episodes 10 to 12,” thus confirming 12 episodes in total.

The anime premiered in Japan on Friday, April 4, 2025 at 11:30 pm Japanese Standard Time (JST). For most overseas regions, this will translate to a release time sometime on Fridays locally each week. However, a scant few international viewers will instead see the episode broadcast in Japan very early in the morning on Saturday locally.

The expected full release schedule for The Dinner Table Detective season 1, per the Pacific Daylight Time (PDT), British Summer Time (BST), and India Standard Time (IST) timings, is as follows:

Episodes Date Release Timings (PDT/BST/IST) 1 (Released) Friday, April 4, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8:00 pm 2 Friday, April 11, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8:00 pm 3 Friday, April 18, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8:00 pm 4 Friday, April 25, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8:00 pm 5 Friday, May 2, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8:00 pm 6 Friday, May 9, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8:00 pm 7 Friday, May 16, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8:00 pm 8 Friday, May 23, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8:00 pm 9 Friday, May 30, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8:00 pm 10 Friday, June 6, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8:00 pm 11 Friday, June 13, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8:00 pm 12 Friday, June 20, 2025 7:30 am/3:30 pm/8:00 pm

While the anime’s episode count is officially confirmed, what is still subject to change is the exact air date of each episode. These changes would come as a result of episodic delays, affecting the specific episode in question and those after it. For example, if episode 10 were delayed by a week, then episodes 11 and 12 would also air a week after their expected release dates above.

Where to watch The Dinner Table Detective season 1?

The Dinner Table Detective season 1 will be available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video (Image via Madhouse)

In Japan, the series will air weekly first in Fuji TV’s Noitamina programming block on Fridays at 11:30 pm JST. The series’ episodes will then air on AT-X on Sundays at 9 pm JST. The series is streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in Japan and internationally. However, each episode won’t be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video until Saturdays at 12 pm JST.

What to expect from The Dinner Table Detective season 1?

Season 1 seems set to focus on its unique central trio of detective Reiko Hosho, inspector Kyoichiro Kazamatsuri, and butler Kageyama. Based on its first episode, the series will seemingly center around the trio as they work together to solve various crimes. Likewise, Kageyama’s role in the first episode suggests he’ll be as helpful as, if not more than Reiko and Kazamatsuri.

The Dinner Table Detective season 1 should also explain why heirs, apparent like Kazamatsuri and Reiko, are choosing to work as detectives instead of basking in familial wealth. In between the murder mysteries, fans can expect the series to focus on giving sufficient background information to these characters in such areas and others.

