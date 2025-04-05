The Dinner Table Detective episode 1: Reiko, Kageyama, and Kazamatsuri are introduced over a murder

As the premiere episode for the series, The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 was expected to primarily focus on introducing its central trio seen in promotional material. Officially released on Friday, April 4, 2025 in Japan, the series debut did exactly that, focusing primarily on protagonist Reiko Hosho.

As the anime’s first murder mystery unfolded, The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 expertly introduced fellow central characters Inspector Kazamatsuri and Kageyama. Likewise, Madhouse’s latest television anime series gets off to a fun and highly well-executed start, complete with its first murder mystery beginning.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 sees Reiko meet her new butler and apparent genius Kageyama

Brief episode recap

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 began with Reiko Hosho being introduced as she arrived at her uncle Goro’s 60th birthday. He asked her about her involvement in her father’s Hosho Group business, which she tried disputing before he was pulled away. She then ran over to see her cousins Ayaka, Kaori, and Hinako, tripping as she did so. She tried making an excuse, with someone chiming in to say she was picking something up off the ground.

However, when she went to look for them, she didn’t find anyone. A slideshow celebrating Goro Kiryuin’s life then played out, which included a photo of someone called Mai. Her inclusion in the slideshow seemingly was a mistake, as the slideshow stopped and one of Reiko’s cousins commented on how sad seeing Mai made her. Kazuya Teshirogi, who was in the photo with Mai, revealed that he once was with Mai but abandoned their love for an arranged marriage.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 saw him try to justify his actions for leaving her before walking away. It was then revealed that one of Reiko’s cousins, Hinako, had feelings for Kazuya even when he was dating Mai. As Hinako and Kaori walked away, Mizuho appeared, prompting Ayaka to walk away also. Mizuho revealed that there was tension between the Kiryuin and Teshirogi families, before she asked Reiko about the rumor Mai took her own life.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 quickly introduces Inspector Kazamatsuri and establishes Reiko's relationship with him (Image via Madhouse)

She then received a call which she had to go answer, while Reiko got a new drink. Mizuho was revealed to be Kazuya’s new girlfriend, with Hinako and Kaori glaring at the couple from across the room. Mizuho felt this and decided to excuse herself for a little, while Ayaka bumped into someone in the hallway and ended up knocking over a decoration. As she demanded the man get someone to go clean it up, Goro Kiryuin then addressed the party.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 saw Reiko get a call from Inspector Kazamatsuri as Goro gave his speech. He asked her to meet him at the Grand Hotel Teshirogi since there was an incident there, with this being where Reiko already was. However, this led to the reveal that Reiko was hiding her personal identity from her colleagues. She lamented not having a chance of clothes when the butler who gave her a drink earlier suddenly appeared with them.

As Reiko changed, focus shifted to the crime scene, where the man who bumped into Ayake had blood on his hands. Reiko arrived in her detective uniform, discovering Mizuho to be the victim of this crime. Thankfully, she was still alive despite the blood pooling around her head. Mizuho claimed that a young woman who looked familiar to her hit her from behind, claiming her to have been wearing a red dress and a green necklace before dying.

Expand Tweet

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 saw Inspector Kazamatsuri then arrive, joking that Reiko arrived so quickly because she was attending Goro’s birthday party. He added that he was joking before revealing his family owns Kazamatsuri Motors, introducing himself as Kyoichiro Kazamatsuri. Yuuji Mayama was then introduced as the man who bumped into Ayake and found Mizuho, also adding that he worked with Mizuho.

Kazamatsuri suspected they had an intimate relationship given his suspicious behavior, then sent Reiko to go gather the women in red dresses. Another voice gave Reiko a tip by explaining Kazamatsuri’s goals in gathering all the women in red dresses, but Reiko couldn’t find who it was when she turned around. They then interviewed Reiko’s cousins and one other woman, most of whom were wearing green necklaces.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 introduced the new girl as Chiaki Nagise, with Kazamatsuri revealing Mizuho’s dying testimony to the girls. Likewise, since Mizuho said she didn’t know the perpetrator, Chiaki was the primary suspect. Kazuya then burst in, revealing Chiaki was his fiance. This was revealed to be who Kazuya was meant to marry for business purposes, with Kazuya also revealing that Chiaki did know Mizuho.

Kageyama's official introduction in The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 immediately sets the tone for his relationship with Reiko (Image via Madhouse)

The hotel manager then arrived and told them they needed to clear out of the room in 30 minutes, deciding to reevaluate Yuuji Mayama as a suspect. He revealed himself to have been Mizuho’s lawyer, explaining that he bumped into Ayake while on his way to meet with Mizuho. Kazamatsuri then accused Ayako due to her troubles with Mizuho, clearly desperate to solve the case in the time limit they had. Likewise, he ordered Reiko to find the culprit in the time left.

The Dinner Table Detective episode 1 then saw the butler from earlier approach Reiko, saying he solved the case and discovered another truth. He first called her a complete moron for struggling with this, then introduced himself as Kageyama, her new butler. The episode ended with Kageyama saying he’d need her help to confirm his findings by performing “that stunt” once more in front of everyone.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Without a doubt, the first episode of the highly anticipated and hilarious spring 2025 mystery anime series is an impressive beginning. Especially exciting is that it wastes no time getting into Reiko and co’s first case, introducing and developing these characters through their case work rather than ahead of it. Likewise, Kageyama’s official introduction at the episode’s end sets up an exciting subsequent installment next week.

