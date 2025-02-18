10 best anime for Sherlock Holmes fans

The classic detective series Sherlock Holmes is renowned for its intelligent, logical, and brooding protagonist, Sherlock Holmes, and his astute observation and deduction powers. The original stories have inspired countless adaptations and modern spins on the classic detective tale.

Sherlock Holmes remains one of the best-known detective characters even today. His keen sense of observation, attention to detail, and reliance on logical reasoning to solve complex crimes have inspired many fictional detectives in literature, TV shows, and films over the years.

For anime fans looking for shows with mystery, suspense, and characters who solve crimes through wits and cunning, much like the timeless Sherlock Holmes series, this list of the 10 anime is perfect.

Baker street to anime: 10 must-watch anime for Sherlock Holmes fans

1. Detective Conan

Detective Conan (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Detective Conan follows the story of high school detective prodigy Shinichi Kudo who is forcibly given a poison by the Black Organization intended to kill him, but instead, it mysteriously de-ages him into a child. Calling himself Conan Edogawa, he continues to solve crimes and mysteries while searching for the ones responsible.

Much like Sherlock, Conan relies on observation, attention to detail, deduction, and reasoning to crack his cases. Without overt physical strength on his side anymore, Conan has learned to use his intelligence and problem-solving skills above all else.

The sheer volume of distinct mysteries for Conan to investigate makes this an unmissable choice for detective fiction and crime-solving anime fans. Like Sherlock Holmes stories, many episodes are self-contained cases while an overarching narrative about the Black Organization also spans the full run.

2. The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited

The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited (Image via CloverWorks)

The Millionaire Detective Balance: Unlimited teams the extremely wealthy detective Daisuke Kanbe with stoic officer Katō. Despite their opposite backgrounds and personalities, they expertly solve crimes in near-future Tokyo.

Kanbe comes from the wealthy Kanbe conglomerate and uses high-tech gadgets and keen strategies to methodically unmask criminals and larger conspiracies. Like Sherlock Holmes, he combines analytics and unconventional approaches with his wealth of resources.

Kanbe also shares aspects of Holmes' arrogant bluntness balanced by Katō's restraint and intuition. Their yin-yang partnership and the cyberpunk setting offer an inventive twist for Sherlock Holmes fans seeking a stylish, fast-paced detective anime.

3. Psycho-Pass

Psycho-Pass (Image via Production I.G)

The Psycho-Pass anime is set in a futuristic Japan where an AI and bio-scanners run a system called Sibyl. It measures people's mental states and the likelihood of committing crimes through a comprehensive psychological assessment called their Psycho-Pass, with the Crime Coefficient being one crucial component.

Together with detective Shinya Kogami, new inspector Akane Tsunemori uses the Psycho-Pass system to track criminals and maintain order. Psycho-Pass explores many philosophical themes about crime, punishment, and ideal societies that elevate shows within its genre.

Like Sherlock Holmes, Akane and Kogami use deductive reasoning to analyze crime scenes and uncover suspect motives. The blend of data, evidence, human insight, and ethical dilemmas makes each mystery captivating. Psycho-Pass offers three seasons of gripping, suspenseful crime-solving.

4. Hyouka

Hyouka (Image via Kyoto Animation)

For an episodic, slice-of-life take on the high school detective formula, Hyouka offers mystery fans looking for logic and reasoning-based sleuthing an excellent choice. Energy-conservative protagonist Houtarou Oreki prefers to conserve his mental energy.

But at the behest of his exuberant classmate Eru Chitanda, Oreki is drawn into solving school mysteries, from mundane to suspenseful. Playing counter to Oreki's composed approach is Satoshi Fukube, who prides himself on being a "database" of knowledge but lacks true deductive ability.

Together, this ensemble cast loves deducing and philosophizing over questions, observations, mysteries, and conundrums—mundane or otherwise—bringing their distinct personalities to decode events using logic, speculation, and luck. Hyouka offers a relaxed slice-of-life vibe with occasional mystery-solving.

5. Erased

Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

For a detective anime with high emotional stakes, Erased offers a thrilling ride of regret, redemption, and saving lives. After failing to stop the death of a classmate in childhood, Satoru Fujinuma develops the ability known as "Revival," which lets him travel back in time before life-threatening incidents to try and avert tragedy.

But after being accused of killing someone close to him, Satoru finds himself transported 18 years back to his childhood days with another chance to solve the original child abductions that haunted his past.

The suspenseful plot unfolds through the eyes of Satoru's childhood self as he races against time to change outcomes before the present catches up. Like Sherlock Holmes' complex narratives, Erased subverts expectations with temporal twists focused on understanding, choices, and human connections.

6. UN-GO

UN-GO (Image via Bones)

Set in a post-war near future, UN-GO chronicles the exploits of Shinjūrō Yūki detective known only as “The Best Detective” as he solves mysteries ranging from theft to murder often by extracting people’s deepest secrets against their will.

Together with his associate Inga who helps uncover the truth from witnesses, he takes on tasks from police and private clients under the front of Rie Kugimiya’s “UN-GO” public relations company. UN-GO explores crime-solving tropes seen across detective fiction, including Sherlock Holmes.

At its core lies deducing the truth behind lies, connections, and motives. The futuristic setting also enables more science fiction-oriented cases, allowing technology to feature prominently in the detective work, analysis, and evidence-gathering process.

7. Gosick

Gosick (Image via Bones)

Set in 1924 in the country of Sauville, the story follows Kazuya Kujo, a Japanese foreign exchange student, and Victorique de Blois, the mysterious, Victorian-style-dressed girl he meets. She helps him solve mysteries that baffle the local authorities.

Despite her petite stature and initial standoffish air, Victorique possesses phenomenal intelligence and logical deduction skills. She demonstrates keen observational abilities and an impressive eidetic memory, allowing her to deduce solutions seemingly from thin air—leaving Kazuya constantly astounded.

The duo plays off each other well, with Victorique providing intellectual prowess while Kazuya handles physical tasks and social interactions, forming a dynamic investigative team.

8. Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions

Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions (Image via Diomedéa)

Ron Kamonohashi’s Forbidden Deductions follows the brilliant yet enigmatic Ron Kamonohashi, who possesses the same almost superhuman gift for observation and deduction as Sherlock Holmes.

Despite being expelled from the prestigious detective training academy BLUE, Ron continues solving cases by joining forces with earnest police officer Totomaru Isshiki. Totomaru, like Watson, delivers Ron’s revelations while shielding others from their full intensity.

As Ron and Totomaru investigate increasingly high-stakes cases, they must also uncover the mystery behind the "Bloody Lab Incident," which caused Ron’s expulsion from BLUE and contend with the return of the sinister House of M organization.

9. Monster

Monster (Image via Madhouse)

Monster follows Kenzo Tenma, a Japanese surgeon in Germany who chooses to save the life of a child over the town mayor. Years later, with a string of suspicious deaths, Tenma believes the child he saved may have become a serial killer.

Like Holmes tracking Moriarty, Tenma adopts investigation and is labeled a suspect by police while trying to catch the sociopathic “monster” he created before more victims pile up. It taps into crime thriller themes and explores a moral dilemma about unintended consequences.

With layered characters and patient plotting building toward the final confrontation, Monster shares Sherlock Holmes' story's appeal—an obsessive quest for truth culminating in an intellectual chess match between cerebral minds.

10. Moriarty the Patriot

Moriarty the Patriot (Image via Production I.G)

Moriarty the Patriot explores the complex motivations behind Sherlock Holmes’ infamous nemesis, Professor Moriarty. The anime follows James Moriarty and his brother as they establish a clandestine group of master criminals to destroy Britain’s corrupt nobility and begin a violent class revolution.

Behind his charming facade, Moriarty proves a cunning strategist who outmatches London’s police with intricate misdirection and manipulation. Echoing Sherlock Holmes’ role as a “consulting detective,” Moriarty becomes a shadowy “consulting criminal” who advises other organizations.

Conclusion

Sherlock Holmes remains an iconic character over 130 years since his 1887 debut. His cold yet charming personality, eccentric methods to gather evidence that ordinary people miss, and uncanny knack for deductions continue captivating fans worldwide.

These 10 anime mysteries that follow similar brooding detectives facing threats spanning political corruption, gothic family histories, dystopian technology, and supernatural criminals capture Sherlock Holmes’ enduring allure.

Whether matching wits with a criminal genius or racing against fate across time itself, these superb anime feature tight plotting, complex mysteries, subtle clues, and satisfying conclusions.

