Embers chapter 12: Release date and time, where to read, countdown, and more

Embers chapter 12 will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 am JST. With the series following a weekly release schedule, its 12th chapter should be published next week. The Embers manga can be read on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump.
The previous manga chapter saw Noboru Haitani hold off Gonza Kaneda by leaving him off-balance mid-air. However, Haitani wasn't pleased with that and surpassed his limits to defeat Kaneda mid-air. Right after, the Kosei team initiated a counterattack for Yuga Takami to equalize the score.
Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Embers manga.
Embers chapter 12 release date and time
According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus, Embers chapter 12 will be released on Sunday, April 20, 2025, in most countries worldwide. As for Japan, the manga chapter will be released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 am JST.
The 12th chapter of the Embers manga will be published globally at the following times:
Where to read Embers chapter 12?
Embers chapter 12 can be read for free on Shueisha's MANGA Plus and VIZ Media's Shonen Jump. All platforms from the two services will allow fans to read the first three and the latest three chapters for free. However, the remaining chapters are hidden behind a paywall.
The only exception is the MANGA Plus application that allows fans to read all chapters for free. However, only the first three and the latest three can be read multiple times. The others require a premium membership. The same premium content isn't available on the platform's website.
Embers chapter 11 Recap
Embers chapter 11, titled The Best, saw Noboru Haitani hold off Gonza Kaneda by leaving him off-balance using his physique. However, Haitani wasn't satisfied with holding him off as that would not let him gain possession of the ball. Until he was to win the ball's possession, there was no way his team could initiate a counterattack.
Moments later, Noboru Haitani won an aerial duel against Gonza Kaneda by taking a run-up. This mid-air win saw the Kosei High team initiate a counterattack that saw Yuga Takami score their team's equalizer. Just as Haitani wished that Oshimi-sensei had come to see him play, the manga revealed that the teacher was watching Haitani from the sidelines.
What to expect from Embers chapter 12?
Embers chapter 12 will most likely see the manga reveal the conclusion for the Iba Seiryu vs. Kosei High team. With Noboru Haitani having identified how he could defeat Gonza Kaneda mid-air, the chances are that the match will resume pretty much the same way. Hence, Kosei High could score a couple more goals to turn the tide their way.
The only alternate possibility is that Kaneda tries to stop Haitani by fouling him. However, such a development could only see him receive a booking. Later, the manga could see Noboru Haitani reunite with his teacher, Oshimi-sensei.
