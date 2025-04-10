Your Forma episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 3 is slated to be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block. After that, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.
The previous episode saw Echika and others realize that Marvin had been destroyed and wasn't responsible for the assault and battery cases. Later, Harold used Echika as bait to lure the real culprit. While his plan worked, understandably, Echika did not like that her partner put her in danger
Your Forma episode 3 release date and time
According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. However, considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules globally, the anime episode may be released the next day in some regions.
The third episode of the Your Forma anime will be released globally at the following times:
Where to watch Your Forma episode 3?
Your Forma episode 3 will first be aired on TV Asahi's brand new "IMAnimation W" programming block. The anime will later be broadcast on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1.
The anime will also be available to stream on ABEMA, followed by other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HULU, U-Next, TELASA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, and others.
As for international audiences, Your Forma episode 3 will be available to watch on Samsung TV Plus, ADN, Anime Onegai, and other streaming platforms. In some countries, the anime's full episodes are set to be released on the "It's Anime powered by REMOW" official YouTube channel.
Your Forma episode 2 Recap
Your Forma episode 2, titled A Black Box, revealed that Marvin had been long-destroyed. This meant that the real culprit was someone else altogether. Later in the episode, Harold used Echika as bait to lure the real culprit. The culprit kidnapped Echika and had her record a message to defeat Lexie.
Fortunately, the police reached the culprit Aiden Furman's location in time and apprehended him. It was later revealed that Lexie and Aiden worked with each other in the past. The episode ended with Echika confronting Harold for using her as bait to lure Aiden.
What to expect from Your Forma episode 3?
Your Forma episode 3 will most likely see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft perform another brain dive on Aiden Furman. As stated by Echika, the suspect was to be put under psychoanalysis. While the anime has yet to explain what the procedure meant, it could likely reveal some clues behind Aiden's attacks.
Other than that, the anime might see Echika and Harold reconcilliate. While Echika was angry at Harold, the two cyber investigators needed to work together. Therefore, there is a likely chance for an early reconciliation than later.
