Your Forma episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

Your Forma episode 3 is slated to be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block. After that, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

Ad

The previous episode saw Echika and others realize that Marvin had been destroyed and wasn't responsible for the assault and battery cases. Later, Harold used Echika as bait to lure the real culprit. While his plan worked, understandably, Echika did not like that her partner put her in danger

Your Forma episode 3 release date and time

Aiden Furman as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. However, considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules globally, the anime episode may be released the next day in some regions.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The third episode of the Your Forma anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time Zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 07:45 am Wednesday April 16 Eastern Daylight Time 10:45 am Wednesday April 16 British Summer Time 03:45 pm Wednesday April 16 Central European Summer Time 04:45 pm Wednesday April 16 Indian Standard Time 08:15 pm Wednesday April 16 Philippine Standard Time 10:45 pm Wednesday April 16 Japanese Standard Time 11:45 pm Wednesday April 16 Australia Central Standard Time 12:15 am Thursday April 17

Ad

Where to watch Your Forma episode 3?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Your Forma episode 3 will first be aired on TV Asahi's brand new "IMAnimation W" programming block. The anime will later be broadcast on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1.

The anime will also be available to stream on ABEMA, followed by other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HULU, U-Next, TELASA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, and others.

As for international audiences, Your Forma episode 3 will be available to watch on Samsung TV Plus, ADN, Anime Onegai, and other streaming platforms. In some countries, the anime's full episodes are set to be released on the "It's Anime powered by REMOW" official YouTube channel.

Ad

Your Forma episode 2 Recap

Dr. Lexie Willow Carter as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 2, titled A Black Box, revealed that Marvin had been long-destroyed. This meant that the real culprit was someone else altogether. Later in the episode, Harold used Echika as bait to lure the real culprit. The culprit kidnapped Echika and had her record a message to defeat Lexie.

Ad

Fortunately, the police reached the culprit Aiden Furman's location in time and apprehended him. It was later revealed that Lexie and Aiden worked with each other in the past. The episode ended with Echika confronting Harold for using her as bait to lure Aiden.

What to expect from Your Forma episode 3?

Echika and Harold as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 3 will most likely see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft perform another brain dive on Aiden Furman. As stated by Echika, the suspect was to be put under psychoanalysis. While the anime has yet to explain what the procedure meant, it could likely reveal some clues behind Aiden's attacks.

Ad

Other than that, the anime might see Echika and Harold reconcilliate. While Echika was angry at Harold, the two cyber investigators needed to work together. Therefore, there is a likely chance for an early reconciliation than later.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More