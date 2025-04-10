  • home icon
Your Forma episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 10, 2025 19:00 GMT
Your Forma episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more
Echika Hieda as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 3 is slated to be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. The anime episode will first be broadcast on TV Asahi's "IMAnimation W" programming block. After that, the anime will be available to stream locally and internationally.

The previous episode saw Echika and others realize that Marvin had been destroyed and wasn't responsible for the assault and battery cases. Later, Harold used Echika as bait to lure the real culprit. While his plan worked, understandably, Echika did not like that her partner put her in danger

Your Forma episode 3 release date and time

Aiden Furman as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)
Aiden Furman as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

According to the anime's official website, Your Forma episode 3 will be released on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at 11:45 PM JST. However, considering the different time zones and simulcast schedules globally, the anime episode may be released the next day in some regions.

The third episode of the Your Forma anime will be released globally at the following times:

Time ZoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Daylight Time07:45 amWednesdayApril 16
Eastern Daylight Time10:45 amWednesdayApril 16
British Summer Time03:45 pmWednesdayApril 16
Central European Summer Time04:45 pmWednesdayApril 16
Indian Standard Time08:15 pmWednesdayApril 16
Philippine Standard Time10:45 pmWednesdayApril 16
Japanese Standard Time11:45 pmWednesdayApril 16
Australia Central Standard Time12:15 amThursdayApril 17
Where to watch Your Forma episode 3?

Your Forma episode 3 will first be aired on TV Asahi's brand new "IMAnimation W" programming block. The anime will later be broadcast on BS Asahi and CS Teletext Channel 1.

The anime will also be available to stream on ABEMA, followed by other platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, HULU, U-Next, TELASA, d Anime Store, Bandai Channel, and others.

As for international audiences, Your Forma episode 3 will be available to watch on Samsung TV Plus, ADN, Anime Onegai, and other streaming platforms. In some countries, the anime's full episodes are set to be released on the "It's Anime powered by REMOW" official YouTube channel.

Your Forma episode 2 Recap

Dr. Lexie Willow Carter as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)
Dr. Lexie Willow Carter as seen in Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 2, titled A Black Box, revealed that Marvin had been long-destroyed. This meant that the real culprit was someone else altogether. Later in the episode, Harold used Echika as bait to lure the real culprit. The culprit kidnapped Echika and had her record a message to defeat Lexie.

Fortunately, the police reached the culprit Aiden Furman's location in time and apprehended him. It was later revealed that Lexie and Aiden worked with each other in the past. The episode ended with Echika confronting Harold for using her as bait to lure Aiden.

What to expect from Your Forma episode 3?

Echika and Harold as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)
Echika and Harold as seen in the Your Forma anime (Image via Geno Studio)

Your Forma episode 3 will most likely see Echika Hieda and Harold Lucraft perform another brain dive on Aiden Furman. As stated by Echika, the suspect was to be put under psychoanalysis. While the anime has yet to explain what the procedure meant, it could likely reveal some clues behind Aiden's attacks.

Other than that, the anime might see Echika and Harold reconcilliate. While Echika was angry at Harold, the two cyber investigators needed to work together. Therefore, there is a likely chance for an early reconciliation than later.

