Lycoris Recoil anime short films stream in April 2025 on Aniplex USA's YouTube channel

Saturday, April 12, 2025 saw Aniplex of America confirm it will stream the upcoming Lycoris Recoil anime short films on its official YouTube channel starting on Wednesday, April 16. Formally titled Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time., one of the six total short films will be uploaded to the YouTube channel every Wednesday from April 16 onward.
In addition to the official YouTube channel for Aniplex of America, the Lycoris Recoil anime short films will also stream on other currently unspecified platforms and services. The anime previously revealed key visuals for each of the six short films, also revealing the key staff members working on each.
Lycoris Recoil anime short films begin streaming on YouTube on Wednesday, April 16, 2025
The six Lycoris Recoil anime short films are titled, in respective order, “Take it easy,” “Miles away,” “Scintillation of genius,” “Watch out!,” “Bittersweet first love,” and “Brief respite.” Shingo Adachi is writing the scripts for the first episode, with Takashi Sakuma as the storyboard and technical director. Imigimuru is writing the storyboard script for the second episode, with Shingo Adachi in charge of the storyboard itself, and Tsuyoshi Tobita serving as creative director.
Shu Mori is penning the third episode’s scripts, with Kota Mori serving as its storyboard/creative director. The fourth episode’s scriptwriter is Yoshikazu Tominaga, with Takayuki Kikuchi serving as its storyboard/creative director. The fifth episode’s scripts are being written by Ken Yamamoto, with Motoki Nakanishi serving as the storyboard/creative director. Lastly, Shingo Adachi will pen the sixth episode’s scripts, with Msayuki Sakoi as storyboard/creative director.
The shorts will center on the daily lives of the characters at Café LycoReco, who served as the protagonists of the original television anime series. The original television anime premiered in Japan in July 2022, with Crunchyroll streaming the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan weekly. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the series, with this version airing on Adult Swim’s Toonami block starting in January 2024.
Shingo Adachi made his directorial debut with the series, previously working as the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!!. Imigimuru designed the television anime series, with A-1 Pictures producing the original project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story, with Kimika Onai designing the characters’ uniforms. Spider Lily and Asaura are credited with the original work and original story for the series, respectively.
In addition to the coming Lycoris Recoil anime short films, two spinoff light novels were released, titled Ordinary Days and Recovery Days. Asaura and Imigimuru respectively wrote and illustrated both, with ASCII Media Works publishing both under its Dengeki Bunko imprint. The former was released in September 2022, and the latter in March 2024.
