Lycoris Recoil anime short films stream in April 2025 on Aniplex USA's YouTube channel

Saturday, April 12, 2025 saw Aniplex of America confirm it will stream the upcoming Lycoris Recoil anime short films on its official YouTube channel starting on Wednesday, April 16. Formally titled Lycoris Recoil: Friends are thieves of time., one of the six total short films will be uploaded to the YouTube channel every Wednesday from April 16 onward.

Ad

In addition to the official YouTube channel for Aniplex of America, the Lycoris Recoil anime short films will also stream on other currently unspecified platforms and services. The anime previously revealed key visuals for each of the six short films, also revealing the key staff members working on each.

Lycoris Recoil anime short films begin streaming on YouTube on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The six Lycoris Recoil anime short films are titled, in respective order, “Take it easy,” “Miles away,” “Scintillation of genius,” “Watch out!,” “Bittersweet first love,” and “Brief respite.” Shingo Adachi is writing the scripts for the first episode, with Takashi Sakuma as the storyboard and technical director. Imigimuru is writing the storyboard script for the second episode, with Shingo Adachi in charge of the storyboard itself, and Tsuyoshi Tobita serving as creative director.

Ad

Shu Mori is penning the third episode’s scripts, with Kota Mori serving as its storyboard/creative director. The fourth episode’s scriptwriter is Yoshikazu Tominaga, with Takayuki Kikuchi serving as its storyboard/creative director. The fifth episode’s scripts are being written by Ken Yamamoto, with Motoki Nakanishi serving as the storyboard/creative director. Lastly, Shingo Adachi will pen the sixth episode’s scripts, with Msayuki Sakoi as storyboard/creative director.

Ad

The shorts will center on the daily lives of the characters at Café LycoReco, who served as the protagonists of the original television anime series. The original television anime premiered in Japan in July 2022, with Crunchyroll streaming the series with English subtitles as it aired in Japan weekly. Crunchyroll also streamed an English dub for the series, with this version airing on Adult Swim’s Toonami block starting in January 2024.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Shingo Adachi made his directorial debut with the series, previously working as the character designer and chief animation director for Sword Art Online and Wagnaria!!. Imigimuru designed the television anime series, with A-1 Pictures producing the original project. Ben-To author Asaura drafted the story, with Kimika Onai designing the characters’ uniforms. Spider Lily and Asaura are credited with the original work and original story for the series, respectively.

In addition to the coming Lycoris Recoil anime short films, two spinoff light novels were released, titled Ordinary Days and Recovery Days. Asaura and Imigimuru respectively wrote and illustrated both, with ASCII Media Works publishing both under its Dengeki Bunko imprint. The former was released in September 2022, and the latter in March 2024.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More