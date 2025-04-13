Rascal Does Not Dream light novel series gets new short story collection in July 2025

On April 13, 2025, Kadokawa, one of the biggest Japanese production companies, announced a new short story collection for the Rascal Does Not Dream light novel series, set to be released on July 10, 2025. The short story collection is titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Beach Queen+.

Ad

The latest short story collection is based on a light novel series written by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Keiji Mizoguchi. The light novel continued its serialization between 2014 and 2024, publishing 15 physical volumes (13 in English). The light novel series has also inspired numerous manga and anime adaptations.

Rascal Does Not Dream new short story collection set to be released on July 10, 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As revealed on the official X handle of Kadokawa, Hajime Kamoshida's light novel series is set to release a new collection of short stories under the name Rascal Does Not Dream of a Beach Queen+. The short story collection will also feature a new story called Rascal Does Not Dream of a Tropical Summer.

The new short stories will be written and illustrated by the source's original authors, Hajime Kamoshida and Keiji Mizoguchi (both of whom are also famous for writing and illustrating The Pet Girl of Sakura-sou). The short story collection will be released on July 10, 2025 (Summer 2025 Season).

Ad

Hajime Kamoshida's light novel series also inspired an anime adaptation in 2018, animated by animation studio CloverWorks (Wind Breaker and Bocchi the Rock). The anime also received three sequel movies, with an installment titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, planned to be released in the Summer 2025 Anime Season.

The anime's main voice casting consists of Asami Seto (Shisui from The Apothecary Diaries) as Mai Sakurajima, Kaito Ishikawa (Enjoji Jin from Dandadan) as Sakuta Azusagawa, Reina Ueda (Cha Haein from Solo Leveling) as Minishirt Santa, and Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End) as Rio Futaba.

Ad

Also read: Rascal Doesn't Dream of Santa Claus anime reveals additional cast, new visual, and more ahead of 2025 premiere

Rascal Does Not Dream new short stories' synopsis

Sakuta Azusagawa as seen in the anime (Image via CloverWorks)

The short stories in this collection will feature new stories. The synopsis of one of these was revealed, and it will take place during the Minegahara High School's sports festival.

Ad

Sakuta Azusagawa, the male protagonist, is asked to fill in the place on the ball-tossing team for his classmate Minagi Ōtsu, who is also a junior beach volleyball player.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Umer Umer is an anime and manga expert at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Biotechnology. He chose to deviate from his original career path due to his love for anime, and wishes to encourage more people to experience the genre through his work. He has previously worked at niche anime-centered media website Anime Senpai for around 1.5 years.



Umer believes in cross-checking facts with official sources and strives to produce well-rounded articles through thorough research. He is a fan of anime series like 'Made in Abyss,' 'One Piece,' and 'Clannad,' and also loves indulging in manga including 'Monster,' 'Yotsubato!,' and any series by Junji Ito. He admires 'One Piece' author Eiichiro Oda and is inspired by how he intricately weaves a narrative and seamlessly connects loose links.



Apart from immersing himself in a wide array of anime and manga, Umer also collects physical copies of manga series to support his favorite authors. When he's not working, he enjoys reading classic literature and watching soccer. Know More