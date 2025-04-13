Rascal Does Not Dream light novel series gets new short story collection in July 2025

On April 13, 2025, Kadokawa, one of the biggest Japanese production companies, announced a new short story collection for the Rascal Does Not Dream light novel series, set to be released on July 10, 2025. The short story collection is titled Rascal Does Not Dream of a Beach Queen+.
The latest short story collection is based on a light novel series written by Hajime Kamoshida and illustrated by Keiji Mizoguchi. The light novel continued its serialization between 2014 and 2024, publishing 15 physical volumes (13 in English). The light novel series has also inspired numerous manga and anime adaptations.
Rascal Does Not Dream new short story collection set to be released on July 10, 2025
As revealed on the official X handle of Kadokawa, Hajime Kamoshida's light novel series is set to release a new collection of short stories under the name Rascal Does Not Dream of a Beach Queen+. The short story collection will also feature a new story called Rascal Does Not Dream of a Tropical Summer.
The new short stories will be written and illustrated by the source's original authors, Hajime Kamoshida and Keiji Mizoguchi (both of whom are also famous for writing and illustrating The Pet Girl of Sakura-sou). The short story collection will be released on July 10, 2025 (Summer 2025 Season).
Hajime Kamoshida's light novel series also inspired an anime adaptation in 2018, animated by animation studio CloverWorks (Wind Breaker and Bocchi the Rock). The anime also received three sequel movies, with an installment titled Rascal Does Not Dream of Santa Claus, planned to be released in the Summer 2025 Anime Season.
The anime's main voice casting consists of Asami Seto (Shisui from The Apothecary Diaries) as Mai Sakurajima, Kaito Ishikawa (Enjoji Jin from Dandadan) as Sakuta Azusagawa, Reina Ueda (Cha Haein from Solo Leveling) as Minishirt Santa, and Atsumi Tanezaki (Frieren from Frieren: Beyond Journey's End) as Rio Futaba.
Also read: Rascal Doesn't Dream of Santa Claus anime reveals additional cast, new visual, and more ahead of 2025 premiere
Rascal Does Not Dream new short stories' synopsis
The short stories in this collection will feature new stories. The synopsis of one of these was revealed, and it will take place during the Minegahara High School's sports festival.
Sakuta Azusagawa, the male protagonist, is asked to fill in the place on the ball-tossing team for his classmate Minagi Ōtsu, who is also a junior beach volleyball player.
Also read:
- Lycoris Recoil anime short films stream in April 2025 on Aniplex USA's YouTube channel
- JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run anime officially confirmed with trailer and more at JoJoDay event
- Science SARU's The Ghost in the Shell anime reveals new PV and more