Who is Takiishi in Wind Breaker? Explained

Wind Breaker season 2 picked up from where it left off from the previous season, and episode 2 of the sequel ended the KEEL arc, creating suspense for the upcoming arc. As already announced, season 2 will focus on Tsubakino and their development to showcase their growth. However, season 2 might just be a warm-up to the introduction of a true menace named Takiishi.

Chika Takiishi is the primary antagonist of the Noroshi arc and the leader of the strongest gang Furin has ever faced, Noroshi. Takiishi left Furin after denying Umemiya's philosophy only to return during the Noroshi arc, hoping to fight his old friend, Umemiya, once again. In a heated fight with Umemiya, Takiishi lost and left Furin alone in the hands of its true leader.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series and expresses the author's opinion.

Wind Breaker: Takiishi's role in the story explained

Chika Takiishi as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Chika Takiishi is one of the supporting characters in the Wind Breaker manga. In the past, he was a part of Furin High and was the main reason behind the school's reputation as a "school of delinquents." He received his main support from characters like Yamato Endo and many others, who blindly supported the character because Takiishi inspired them.

Fortunately, Makochi's days of oppression by the delinquents at Furin ended with the entry of Hajime Umemiya. Immediately after joining Furin High, Umemiya engaged in multiple encounters with Takiishi. The concept of these fights was clear: if Umemiya won, Takiishi would join the good side, and if Takiishi won, Umemiya would join the bad side.

Chika Takiishi as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Their battles always ended in a draw, frustrating Takiishi. During this time, more students started getting inspired by Umemiya, and eventually, Takiishi, Endo, and a few other students with a similar philosophy were secluded. So, failing to reconcile his feelings with Umemiya, Takiishi left Furin High, followed by Endo and his subordinates, who formed a new gang called Noroshi.

Staying away from Furin for a long time, Takiishi realized that his life had gotten boring because there wasn't a single opponent who could match his strength.

So, at the end of Wind Breaker's Roppo-Ichiza arc, Endo visited his former colleagues and declared war against Furin High. However, the main reason behind this showdown was to let Takiishi quench his thirst by fighting Hajime Umemiya, making Takiishi the central antagonist of Wind Breaker's Noroshi arc.

Takiishi's strength and abilities in Wind Breaker

Umemiya and Takiishi as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Chika Takiishi from Wind Breaker is the strongest fighter from Furin High, even surpassing Hajime Umemiya. However, their duels always ended in a stalemate because Umemiya always fought for a purpose, to protect Makochi and its residents, which gave him the extra strength to match the Noroshi leader's strength.

During their showdown in the Noroshi arc, Takiishi showcased his skills and extraordinary physique, which made Sakura so scared that he was worried for his captain, Hajime Umemiya. One key element of Takiishi's fighting style, as showcased during his fight with Umemiya, was his speed. Being able to land blows with "lightning speed," Takiishi proved his worth as the strongest from Furin.

During his fight with Umemiya, the Furin leader had to buckle up a lot of times to awaken his true strength because Takiishi was no longer a threat he could underestimate. In the past, during his elementary school days, Takiishi could take on several high-schoolers single-handedly, proving that he was destined to become the strongest since he was born.

Takiishi overpowering Umemiya (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Another key aspect of his fighting was his synchronized movements, which were hard to predict. While it might not sound real, Umemiya was about to lose his battle against Takiishi twice as the Noroshi leader's blows were so overpowered against the Furin leader. Combined with peak durability and amazing reflexes, Takiishi was a menace to Furin High's existence.

However, there was only a singular weakness to the Noroshi leader, which destined him for a loss against Hajime Umemiya, even before their battle started: Takiishi never fought for a purpose. Even the purpose of the Furin-Noroshi war was to satisfy Takiishi's urge to fight Umemiya again. In the end, his weakness got the best of him, and he lost against Umemiya, leading Furin to a perfect victory.

