Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 preview teases the conclusion of the fight between Bofurin and KEEL

On Wednesday, April 9, 2025, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 unveiled its preview images alongside a brief synopsis. These details were revealed on the series' official website and X. The episode will be released on April 10, 2025, on Japanese TV channels like MBS/TBS and streaming sites like Crunchyroll.
The episode will continue the fight between Bofurin and KEEL from where it left off, as Sakura leaves Natori in the hands of Kaji. As the showdown between the protagonist and Kongo Takeru begins, the fight between the other members of KEEL's top four and the Furin Boys also reaches its end.
Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the anime series and expresses the author's opinion.
Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 preview: Sakura vs Takeru heats up as the fight between Bofurin and KEEL concludes
According to the preview synopsis released on the series' official website and X, Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 is titled Conclusion. While the episode's title already hints at the end of the ongoing arc, KEEL Arc, the preview synopsis further teases the conclusion of the fight between Bofurin and KEEL.
The episode's preview synopsis begins with a recap of the preview episode, where Sakura showcases his anger towards the opposition gang and stops Kaji from going against KEEL's leader. However, Kaji knocks some sense into his junior by smacking him, urging Sakura to act like a Grade Captain. Thus, Sakura leaves KEEL's leader, Natori, in Kaji's hands.
On the other hand, Sakura focuses on his own opponent, Kongo Takeru, as their fight officially commences. As stated in the Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2 preview synopsis, the episode will see the conclusion of the other major fights, including the showdowns between the remaining three top guns of KEEL and the Furi Boys (Suou, Kiryu, Sugishita, and Tsuura).
Each one of these Furin Boys faces one of the strongest members from KEEL, as seen in the previous installment. With the top members taken care of, everything rests on the fight between Kaji and Natori, KEEL's leader, which will decide the winner. The battle's winner isn't unveiled in the episode's preview synopsis.
Staff members for Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2
The returning staff members from the sequel's premiere include Seko Koji (screenplay), Shiori Tanaka (scenario composition), Kobayashi Hiroshi (storyboard), and Hiroshi Kawakami (chief animation director).
The new additions include Kawakami Yasuto, the director of Wind Breaker season 2 episode 2. The episode will also feature a new panel of animation directors, including Yoshida Yuko, Saito Mari, Lin Zhuyin, Ushio Yui, Kuboyama Seji, Nakajima Yuri, and Shang Yaxuan from Ningbo Wheatgrass Films.
