Wind Breaker chapter 173: Kiryu's relationship with his father revealed as Sakura and co cheer him up

Wind Breaker chapter 173 was expected to unveil the person who was screaming at Akari. As expected, the person was her and Kiryu's father who was reprimanding Akari for returning home after her curfew. Listening to her father's screaming, Kiryu exited his room and defended his sister. However, as Akari kept apologizing for no reason, Kiryu couldn't help but feel despair.

On the other hand, Sakura was getting heated because Kiryu's father reminded the protagonist of his past. Afterward, Kiryu dismissed his friends as things were getting too awkward. The Furin Boys then returned to the mall and brought gifts for Kiryu to cheer him up. While they were doing so, Sakura noticed that Akari was working inside a nearby cafe.

Wind Breaker chapter 173: Sakura's harsh childhood comes to light as Kiryu's father is revealed

Kiryu's father reprimanding Akari (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 173, titled Friction, commenced where it left off in the previous chapter as someone started screaming at Akari after she exited Kiryu's room. The person stressed that Akari returned home past her curfew. After the screaming reached a dangerous level, Kiryu stood up and left his room to confront his father.

Wind Breaker chapter 173 then formally introduced Kiryu's father. The name of the father was Terunobu Kiryu and he had the appearance of a typical old man. Immediately after exiting the room, Kiryu talked to his father in a high tone, explaining how Terunobu's screaming embarrassed Kiryu before his friends.

Kiryu's father, hardly affected by the presence of his friends, now started berating his son and branded him as a failure. Kiryu, in a very calm demeanor, returned the insult to his father, claiming that Terunobu was another failure who couldn't be there for his children.

The Furin Boys holding back Sakura (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Inside his room, Sakura was getting heated because the personality of Kiryu's father reminded the protagonist of his father who berated him in his childhood. This all but confirmed that the protagonist had a harsh childhood. As the argument between Kiryu and Terunobu was getting heated, Sakura tried exiting the room. However, Nirei and the other boys stopped him in time.

Wind Breaker chapter 173 then shifted back to the outside where Kiryu's remarks were making his father angry. This reached the point where Terunobu tried hitting his son. However, Akari apologized in time, requesting Terunobu to stop the argument. Kiryu, however, criticized her sister for apologizing as this was what prompted their father to act harshly with his children.

Eventually, Terunobu left as Akari's apologies left Kiryu helpless. Wind Breaker chapter 173 then focused on a disappointed Kiryu who dismissed his friends because things were getting too awkward and he couldn't face his friends. Wind Breaker chapter 173 then saw the Furin Boys returning to the mall, hoping to buy stuff that would cheer Kiryu up.

Sakura witnessing Akari at the food court (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

In the previous installment, Kiryu showed interest in a plushie before Sakura, so the protagonist returned to the shop to buy the same plushie. Soon, the shop owner approached Sakura, asking who the protagonist was buying the plushie for. Sakura then exited the shop and entered the food court.

Sitting idly, Sakura started craving the drink he had on the last visit with the Furin Boys (a Frappuccino). While he was thinking, he heard a familiar noise. Turning around, Wind Breaker chapter 173 saw Sakura witnessing Akari working at a nearby cafe.

