Wind Breaker chapter 174: Sakura vs Kiryu commences as the protagonist tries to comfort his friend

Wind Breaker chapter 174 was expected to reveal the interaction between Sakura and Akari after the former found the latter working at a cafe. However, Wind Breaker chapter 174 focused on Furin High, where everyone returned, including Kiryu. Moreover, Kiryu sparred with Sakura as both showcased their hand-to-hand combat skills before their colleagues.

Ad

However, Kiryu was doing this to divert his attention from the ongoing frenzy at his home. Fortunately, Sakura saw through Kiryu and invited him to the mall. There, Sakura showed Kiryu his sister working at a cafe. Sakura even made Kiryu realize that his sister was stronger than Kiryu thought. As the male protagonist tried to confront Kiryu, one employee from Akari's cafe approached Sakura.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the manga series.

Ad

Trending

Wind Breaker chapter 174: Sakura comforts Kiryu as Kiryu realizes the strength of his sister

The Furin Boys as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Wind Breaker chapter 174, titled Within My Chest, commenced with a focus on Furin High as students returned to their classes after the vacation. The focus turned towards Kiryu, who was freshening up as his friends watched him from afar. As claimed by Kiryu's friends, he was acting his usual, despite the frenzy they witnessed at his house recently.

Ad

As the Furin Boys kept talking about Kiryu, Hiiragi reprimanded them for wasting time and told them to start practising. As everyone started practicing, Wind Breaker chapter 174 saw Kiryu challenging Sakura to a duel. The reason behind this duel was unknown, but as claimed by Kiryu, he wanted to see what potential Sakura was hiding.

Sakura vs Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

So, without any further ado, Kiryu and Sakura started their duel. As expected, Kiryu showcased his unique fighting style, which resembled Suou's. However, Sakura was also not behind as he avoided every one of Kiryu's attempts to attack. Eventually, their duel was paused as Kiryu took a little break. As he returned to the tap to cool off, Kiryu was reminded of the incident that happened at his house.

Ad

As Kiryu agonized over this, Wind Breaker chapter 174 saw Sakura reach out to him. The male protagonist asked Kiryu out, and, to Kiryu's surprise, he was the only one invited. Nonetheless, these two then visited the mall, and Sakura took Kiryu to the same place where Wind Breaker chapter 173 ended—the cafe where Akari was working.

Kiryu as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

As expected, Kiryu was surprised to witness his sister working at a local cafe. However, Sakura explained that Akari might be doing this job to divert her attention from her complex household issues.

Ad

This left Kiryu dumbfounded as he realized how he was the weak one as Akari was trying her best to stay at home. Kiryu then thanked Sakura for his help as the protagonist saw through his feelings. Sakura then offered Kiryu a visit to his place if Kiryu was still feeling down.

The employee talking to Sakura (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

However, Kiryu respectfully declined as these two decided to enter the cafe. As they entered, Sakura asked one of the employees to fetch Akari for him. The employee misunderstood Sakura's intention and claimed that Sakura was not the only one who felt for Akari.

Ad

The employee kept talking about how Akari was popular, and Sakura kept listening to her. Sakura and Kiryu then saw the same boy who called Akari a "simpleton" in Wind Breaker chapter 171 in the cafe. The boy was exiting the cafe after talking to Akari, which was where Wind Breaker chapter 174 ended.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback