Wind Breaker chapter 175: Kiryu confronts Akari about her future as a new gang makes an appearance

Wind Breaker chapter 175 was expected to show Sakura and Kiryu following the boy who was stalking Akari. The latest installment continued according to the expectations as the boy entered an abandoned factory where Sakura and Kiryu followed him. However, the factory seemed like a gathering place for a gang of grown-ups who were thinking of kidnapping Akari.

As expected, Sakura and Kiryu were furious about it but couldn't do anything as there wasn't a probable cause. Afterward, Kiryu confronted Akari, hoping to make her leave the job so that the gang could stop stalking her. However, Akari revealed her plans to leave the house for her career. Moreover, to pursue it, she needed funds, due to which she denied leaving her part-time job.

Wind Breaker chapter 175: Akari's future plans revealed as Kiryu tries his best to save his sister from harm

Kiryu and Sakura as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

Wind Breaker chapter 175, titled Pursuit, began with a focus on Sakura and Kiryu tailing the boy who had just left the cafe where Akari worked. Eventually, the boy entered an abandoned facility, where a group of boys welcomed him inside.

At first sight, the boys looked like a new gang. However, given the reactions from Sakura and Kiryu, they might just be a group of troublemaking adults. The adults asked the boy about Akari's whereabouts, strongly hinting that they might have their eyes on Kiryu's sister. On the other hand, Sakura and Kiryu were getting anxious over whether they should make a move or not.

Sakura as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Kodansha)

Eventually, the boy made a rude comment about Akari, which forced Sakura to march toward the gang. However, Kiryu stopped him because there wasn't a proper cause for attacking them. So, Wind Breaker chapter 175 saw Sakura and Kiryu leaving the abandoned facility.

Back in Sakura's room, where he awaited the arrival of his friends, he began playing with the plushie he had bought for Kiryu. After some time, Sakura received a message from Kiryu about him not coming to his hostel room that day. Visibly, the reason was that Kiryu wanted to stop Akari from going to her part-time job.

So, Wind Breaker chapter 175 saw Kiryu asking Akari to leave her part-time job. As expected, Akari was shocked that her brother had learned about her employment. However, she denied Kiryu's order, saying that she needed money for her future. As stated by Akari in Wind Breaker chapter 175, she was planning on pursuing a career (which Wind Breaker chapter 175 didn't clarify specifically).

Akari as seen in the manga (Image via Nii Satoru/Shueisha)

However, she needed money to fund the start of her new journey. As her father would never allow such a thing, she was doing a part-time job to gather funds. This was also the reason why she denied leaving her job at the mall's cafe.

This confession left Kiryu dumbfounded in Wind Breaker chapter 175. While Kiryu was confused about the relationship with his father, Akari had already left everything behind and even planned a future. So, he couldn't convey his true feelings on this matter to Akari, even though he wanted her to leave due to the threat from the stalkers.

