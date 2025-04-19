Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the anime’s official website, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 is slated to be released on Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Danjo no Yuujou wa Seiritsu suru? (Iya, Shinai!!) episode 3 centers around Himari’s noticeably altered behavior toward Yuu, which doesn’t go unnoticed as Yuu begins to grow suspicious.

Ad

As Himari comes to terms with her growing feelings for him, Yuu, determined to preserve their friendship, chooses to maintain boundaries, worried that crossing them might lead him to fall for her. In response, Himari tries to pretend nothing has changed, but her emotional facade quickly crumbles. In a heated moment, she snaps and abruptly declares an end to their friendship.

With that, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 is expected to delve into the aftermath of Himari’s declaration and see how Yuu processes her outburst and what this major shift means for their relationship moving forward.

Ad

Trending

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 release date, time, and countdown

Himari realizes her true feelings for Yuu (Image via J.C.Staff)

As previously stated, Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4, titled "Hydrangea and New Seeds," is scheduled to air on several Japanese TV platforms on Friday, April 25, 2025. For most international viewers, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making it accessible at varying times on the same date.

Ad

The release timings for Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Friday, April 25 6:30 AM Central Daylight Time Friday, April 25 8:30 AM Eastern Daylight Time Friday, April 25 9:30 AM Greenwich Mean Time Friday, April 25 1:30 PM Central European Summer Time Friday, April 25 3:30 PM Indian Standard Time Friday, April 25 7:00 PM Philippines Standard Time Friday, April 25 9:30 PM Australian Central Standard Time Friday, April 25 11:00 PM

Ad

Ad

Where to watch Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 is set for release on various television networks across Japan, starting with Tokyo MX and AT-X on Friday, April 25, 2025, at 10:30 PM JST. Subsequent broadcasts are set for BS Asahi on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at 11 PM JST, Kansai TV on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 2:24 AM JST, and TV Miyazaki on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 1:24 AM JST.

This debut anime is also available on various streaming sites in Japan. ABEMA will stream the episode simultaneously with the TV broadcast. It will then become available on d Anime Store, U-NEXT, Anime Hōdai, Lemino, Hulu, Bandai Channel, Amazon Prime Video Japan, and other sites, starting Wednesday, April 30, 2025, after 10:30 PM JST.

Ad

For most international audiences, this Spring 2025 series is streaming on Crunchyroll, making Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4 accessible to viewers worldwide.

A brief synopsis of Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3

Himari suggests ending her friendship with Yuu (Image via J.C.Staff)

Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 3, titled "Tulips and the Face of Love," opens with Yuu reflecting on the recent shifts in Himari’s behavior and his reunion with Rion, his first crush. During a conversation about Rion, Yuu reassures Himari that they’re not dating.

Ad

However, when Himari accidentally reveals she overheard their reunion, Yuu questions her sudden change in demeanor. Though she avoids answering, her expression raises Yuu’s suspicions.

Later, in a moment of tension, Himari brings up their past kiss experiment in front of Rion, flustering her and prompting her to leave. This leads to another close moment between Yuu and Himari, where they come close to kissing again, but pull back at the last second, leaving Himari visibly disappointed.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Concerned that her behavior might cause him to develop romantic feelings, Yuu decides to maintain the line between friendship and romance. As a result, he turns down Himari’s request for a love-themed accessory.

Left hurt by the rejection, Himari reflects on how her feelings for Yuu have gone beyond mere friendship. Yet, fearful of losing their bond altogether, she chooses to keep pretending everything is the same.

However, that resolve crumbles when Shinji deliberately pushes Rion closer to Yuu, testing Himari’s patience. When Yuu also doesn’t back her up, Himari finally snaps, pouring water on him and abruptly announcing the end of their friendship, ending the episode on a dramatic and tense note.

Ad

What to expect in Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4? (speculative)

Rion in episode 3 (Image via J.C.Staff)

In Can a Boy-Girl Friendship Survive? episode 4, the focus will likely center around Himari’s unexpected declaration to end her friendship with Yuu. The upcoming episode is expected to explore how Yuu and the rest of the group respond to her sudden decision, as well as the impact it will have on her relationship with Yuu moving forward.

Ad

Viewers can anticipate a shift in dynamics and intensifying drama as the fallout begins to unfold.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More