Does To Be Hero X have a manga? Explained

Under the production of Aniplex, BeDream, and Bilibili, To Be Hero X has enthralled the anime community with a compelling narrative and a remarkable set of characters. As a donghua (Chinese Animation), the series has received solid feedback from fans, who look forward to the episodes every week.

Ad

However, some fans might not want to wait that long, and check the events from the original source material. Those fans might ask, "Does To Be Hero X have a manga?" Unfortunately, the donghua in question is an original net animation, with no manga or light novel as its source material.

Created and directed by Li Haolin - the well-renowned director of the Link Click franchise - To Be Hero X is the third installment of the titular franchise after To Be Hero (2016) and To Be Heroine (2018). Notably, the previous two installments were also created by Li Haolin.

Ad

Trending

Exploring To Be Hero X and why it doesn't have a manga

Ad

Produced by Bilibili, BeDream, and Aniplex, To Be Hero X is an original net animation that serves as the third installment of the To Be Hero franchise. Notably, it's neither a sequel nor a prequel, but a standalone series that takes place in the same universe as the previous two installments, namely To Be Hero (2016) and To Be Heroine (2018).

As of this writing, neither Li Haolin nor any other official staff has informed whether the series would have a manga or other media adaptation. Notably, it's not exactly a Japanese animation. Rather, it's a Donghua (Chinese Animation), which expands the possibilities and enchants the viewers with an anthology-based narrative.

Ad

The series has been steadily gathering popularity from fans in Japan and overseas, due to its captivating plotline, which explores the characters in a society where anyone can become a hero as long as they have public faith. In other words, if the masses believe you can fly, you can actually fly.

X, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Set against this context, To Be Hero X explores the lives of the 10 strongest heroes. The main character, X, who happens to be the strongest Hero in the society, shall appear in the final episode, which is slated to be released on September 14, 2025 (episode 24). Til then, the series shall follow an anthology-based schedule. For instance, the first four episodes center on the 10th Hero, Nice.

Ad

After Nice's narrative, the donghua will move on to E-Soul's story. However, the different narratives will eventually converge at the end, when they will participate in the Hero Tournament. In other words, the donghua will show a Battle Royale-type scenario, where top heroes engage in a contest to determine the strongest Hero-X.

The main character, X, has successfully defended the title twice, according to the donghua's official website. Therefore, To Be Hero X will showcase the other heroes competing against X to dethrone him. Undoubtedly, from a narrative perspective, the series sounds engaging, which is why many fans would have loved if the series had an original source material.

Ad

Nice, as seen in the series (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Unfortunately, that's not the case. Having said that, Aniplex and Bilibili have streamed many character promotional videos for the top 10 heroes. These character PVs enlighten fans more about the narrative. Those who have watched Link Click and the previous installments of the To Be Hero franchise would know that Li Haolin is a master at foreshadowing events through subtle hints.

Ad

Moreover, he often leaves easter eggs for fans to decipher. One of them would be the show's ending theme, which subtly hinted at Nice's eventual fate in the series. Thus, fans can check the character PVs to know more about the different heroes, especially the main character, X. As for a manga adaptation, the official staff has yet to say a word on it.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

While To Be Hero X doesn't have a manga or a light novel, the trailers and the character promotional videos have plenty of information about the in-series world and the main characters.

Therefore, curious fans can check them to theorize more on the plot points and specific character motives or abilities. In the end, it's an original net animation, which has already carved a niche of its own.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More