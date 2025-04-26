Gege never planned to finish this Jujutsu Kaisen fan-favorite plotline (& it's not Sukuna's true identity)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Gege Akutami crafts a complex world of supernatural conflict, yet a key narrative choice has puzzled fans. The story shows that Kenjaku, the ancient antagonist, was ultimately fated to fail.

Kenjaku holds significant influence within Jujutsu Kaisen, but Gege Akutami deliberately avoided expanding his character arc, prioritizing narrative subversion over conventional storytelling.

This choice marks a break from shonen traditions by choosing unpredictability instead of conventional closure. Although praised by critics, the choice alienated some fans who wanted more depth from the key villain in the main conflict.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s mastermind of Inherited Will and Strategic Chaos

Kenjaku fundamentally shaped the narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen. This sorcerer, who controls bodies during the Culling Game and sets key events into motion, stands as the series' primary strategic menace. Kenjaku's thousand-year plot to unite humans with Tengen represented the manga's most daring evil plan before his unexpected defeat shocked readers.

The exceptional aspect of Kenjaku's character lies in Akutami's detailed construction of his personality and motives. Kenjaku represented the series' themes of inherited will and generational conflict through his connection to protagonist Yuji Itadori and his ancient rivalry with Suguru Geto. Deep exploration of the character revealed multiple layers of motivation.

Kenjaku’s fall and the rejection of Shonen conventions in Jujutsu Kaisen

Through his choice to end Kenjaku's storyline early, Akutami makes a conscious departure from typical shonen manga conventions. Where most series would typically grant their major antagonists extended storylines with satisfying conclusions, Jujutsu Kaisen opted for a more realistic approach: despite the most detailed planning efforts, there are times when everything simply goes wrong.

By having Kenjaku fall before his grand design could fully materialize, Akutami challenged readers' expectations of narrative payoff. This approach mirrors other instances where Akutami has willingly sacrificed conventional storytelling satisfaction for thematic consistency.

The deaths of major characters, the subversion of typical power scaling, and the frequent denial of heroic moments reflect a creator more interested in serving his story's internal logic than in providing audience gratification.

Kenjaku’s unfinished arc in Jujutsu Kaisen

The truncated Kenjaku storyline raises important questions about the balance between authorial vision and audience investment. Many fans who had spent years theorizing about Kenjaku's true motives and connections found themselves without the closure they desired.

The character's early exit left numerous threads dangling: the full extent of his relationship with Yuji, his historical interactions with past sorcerers, and the true nature of his merger plan all remain partially unexplored.

Yet this incompleteness has, ironically, cemented Kenjaku's place in fan discussions. Jujutsu Kaisen readers view this character as a Rorschach test, projecting their own theories and interpretations onto his persona. The ambiguity surrounding his narrative arc has bestowed him with a distinctive, everlasting presence in the story.

Conclusion

The Kenjaku arc demonstrates how Gege Akutami distinguishes Jujutsu Kaisen from traditional shonen series through bold storytelling techniques. The resolution of the primary villain divides fans, receiving positive feedback for its original take on shonen tropes while also drawing disappointment from some readers.

The contentious decision highlights the conflict between breaking narrative conventions and providing story resolution. Akutami's handling of Kenjaku stands out as a significant talking point for the series. It illustrates how powerful storytelling can emerge from both revealed and hidden elements, sparking deep thought and ongoing discussion.

