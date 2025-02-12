Kenjaku, not Sukuna, needed a Heian Era flashback the most in Jujutsu Kaisen

In the sprawling narrative of Jujutsu Kaisen, few characters have shaped the story's trajectory as profoundly as Kenjaku. While much attention has been focused on Ryomen Sukuna's devastating return and his connection to the series' central themes, it's actually Kenjaku who emerges as the character most deserving of a detailed Heian Era flashback.

As the mastermind behind the Culling Game and countless other pivotal events, Kenjaku's thousand-year journey remains surprisingly opaque. Understanding his evolution from a curious sorcerer to the architect of humanity's transformation would not only enrich the current narrative but also provide crucial context for the series' most complex conflicts.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in the article solely belong to the author.

The architect of chaos in Jujutsu Kaisen

At the heart of Jujutsu Kaisen's major arcs lies Kenjaku's intricate planning. Unlike Sukuna, whose motivations primarily center on destruction and dominance, Kenjaku's goals suggest a more profound, nuanced worldview that has evolved over centuries. His relationship with Tengen, the creation of the Death Painting wombs, and the meticulous manipulation of modern jujutsu society all point to a character whose depth we've only begun to explore.

The brief glimpses during the Yuki vs. Kenjaku fight hint at a rich historical tapestry. The revelation of Yuki's past as a Special Grade Vessel and Tengen's evolved form resembling Sukuna suggests interconnections that span centuries. These threads, while intriguing, feel incomplete without the context that only a Heian Era flashback flashback could provide.

Beyond the surface of villainy

While Sukuna's straightforward evil serves its narrative purpose, Kenjaku's character begs for more exploration. The Special Grade Curses of the Shibuya Incident arc demonstrated how understanding a villain's origins can add layers of meaning to their actions.

Although their methods were abhorrent, Jogo, Hanami, and Mahito's motivations were clear and relatable. In contrast, Kenjaku's true nature remains enigmatic despite his central role in the story.

The question isn't about justifying his actions or painting him as a misunderstood hero. Instead, a flashback would illuminate how a thousand years of observation and experimentation shaped his perspective on humanity and jujutsu. His interest in evolution and optimization suggests a worldview developed through centuries of witnessing human nature at its best and worst.

The missing historical context

The Culling Game's true significance can only be fully appreciated through the lens of Kenjaku's historical perspective. His understanding of humanity's potential and limitations, gained through countless body switches and eras, drives his grand experiment. A Heian Era flashback would bridge the gap between the ancient world of sorcery and the modern conflict, providing crucial context for why the Culling Game takes its specific form.

Since the Culling Game began, the story's breakneck pacing has left little room for such exposition. However, this historical context becomes increasingly crucial as we approach the culmination of Kenjaku's millennium-spanning plan. Understanding his relationship with the Heian Era's power players, including Sukuna, would add depth to current conflicts and revelations.

Conclusion

While Jujutsu Kaisen excels in portraying complex antagonists, Kenjaku stands out as a character whose full potential remains unrealized without proper historical context. A Heian Era flashback would flesh out his character and enrich our understanding of the series' central conflicts and themes.

As the story races toward its conclusion, the absence of this crucial background becomes increasingly noticeable. Whether through Tengen's revelations or another narrative device, exploring Kenjaku's origins would transform him from a fascinating villain into a legendary antagonist whose impact on the jujutsu world spans centuries and dimensions of storytelling depth.

