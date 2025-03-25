Jujutsu Kaisen manga ended before Yuji could awaken another potential Cursed Technique

The intricate power systems within the world of Jujutsu Kaisen make Cursed Techniques reflections of a sorcerer’s personal essence and innate power rather than simple supernatural abilities. The sudden appearance of Kenjaku's Anti-Gravity Cursed Technique sparked widespread fan speculation about its unexpected narrative insertion.

Would it have made more sense if this power had originated from Yuji Itadori's inherent talents? Yuji’s hidden skills stand as one of the series' most intriguing enigmas, with his full capabilities yet to be discovered. If tied to him, the Anti-Gravity Technique could have deepened his arc, adding layers to his evolving power and identity.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Yuji Itadori and the untapped potential of the Anti-Gravity Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuji's current Cursed Technique arsenal is already impressively diverse, spanning Blood Manipulation, Domain Expansion, and even fragments of Sukuna's techniques. From Piercing Blood to his Hometown Domain, he has demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and integrate complex cursed techniques.

The Blood Manipulation technique from the Kamo Clan, for instance, allows him to manipulate his own blood with precision, creating powerful attacks like Piercing Blood and demonstrating his capacity to learn intricate techniques quickly.

Yuji and Sukuna as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen series (image via Shueisha)

Kenjaku's display of the Anti-Gravity Cursed Technique illustrates an intriguing defiance of physical laws. However, its sudden introduction feels rushed and lacks the complex setup Gege Akutami usually builds into his stories.

If Yuji had been positioned to inherit or develop a similar ability, the technique's introduction could have transformed from a convenient plot device into a meaningful character development arc. Imagine Yuji's potential interaction with Anti-Gravity through the lens of his unique physiological makeup.

As a vessel for Sukuna and possessing extraordinary physical capabilities, he could theoretically develop a nuanced approach to manipulating gravitational forces. His background in athletics and exceptional body control suggests he might intuitively understand spatial dynamics in ways other sorcerers cannot.

Yuji Itadori’s growth in Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Anti-Gravity would fit his fighting style

Yuji Itadori’s abilities in Jujutsu Kaisen suggest a natural synergy with an Anti-Gravity Cursed Technique. His New Shadow Style: Simple Domain already showcases his spatial awareness, making gravitational manipulation a logical extension of his combat skills.

This power could revolutionize his fighting style, granting enhanced mobility, strategic positioning, and defensive capabilities, such as suspending projectiles or altering an opponent’s gravitational field. Thematically, Jujutsu Kaisen explores inherited potential and the evolution of Cursed Techniques, aligning with Yuji’s consistent growth beyond conventional limits.

His unique physiology and adaptability make gravitational control a fitting addition to his arsenal. As fans speculate on Yuji’s untapped potential, Anti-Gravity remains a compelling hypothetical ability.

With the series’ intricate power system encouraging limitless creativity, Yuji’s development could further expand the boundaries of what’s possible, reinforcing his role as a character who continuously pushes the limits of sorcery.

Conclusion

The Jujutsu Kaisen storyline continues to evolve, keeping fans engaged as they analyze hidden clues and construct elaborate theories about what comes next. The world created by Gege Akutami features deep mysteries alongside sophisticated character growth and advanced power systems, which provoke continuous analysis.

The ongoing mystery surrounding Yuji Itadori’s origins, Sukuna’s plans, and sorcerers’ destiny fuels fan excitement and discussion with each new chapter. Yuji still has much more to discover on his path, with limitless potential for exciting new developments. Throughout the series development, fans will analyze each clue and unexpected turn with great enthusiasm.

