Kenjaku's anti-gravity Cursed Technique may have been teased in Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Arc

Fans have expressed surprise about Kenjaku's anti-gravity Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen, as its introduction seemed unexpected. The Shibuya Incident Arc contains hidden hints suggesting that Gege Akutami may have previously indicated Kenjaku's anti-gravity Cursed Technique.

Kenjaku's action of anchoring the Prison Realm to the ground after Gojo Satoru's sealing requires a more thorough analysis. While Kenjaku claimed the Prison Realm needed time to "process" Gojo, this explanation now appears suspiciously convenient when considered in light of recent revelations. Was this actually our first glimpse of the ancient sorcerer's gravity manipulation abilities?

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Kenjaku’s Shibuya strategy in Jujutsu Kaisen: How anti-gravity may have secretly shaped his master plan

When analyzing the Shibuya scene, Kenjaku's actions follow a fascinating pattern. After successfully sealing Gojo, Kenjaku keeps the Prison Realm firmly grounded despite seemingly having no reason to remain in Shibuya. This delay enabled the modern sorcerers to battle and weaken the special grade curses that were supposedly Kenjaku's allies.

The ancient body-snatcher then conveniently appeared at the perfect moment to absorb the weakened curses, particularly Mahito, whose Idle Transfiguration technique was essential to Kenjaku's plans. Looking at this scenario with knowledge of the anti-gravity technique changes everything.

Kenjaku as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Instead of the Prison Realm needing processing time, Kenjaku may have utilized the Reverse Cursed Technique along with anti-gravity to stabilize the Prison Realm, creating a reason to stay behind while his "allies" grew weaker. This strategic maneuver enabled him to conserve energy while still achieving his true objective: absorbing Mahito's technique.

Gege Akutami is known for planting seeds that bloom chapters or even arcs later. This potential early example of antigravity perfectly fits that pattern.

The mangaka keeps the mystery surrounding Kenjaku's abilities while providing hints for observant readers. When analyzing Kenjaku's long-term plans, manipulation has consistently been his hallmark—manipulating not only allies and foes but also the reader's perception of his powers.

Kenjaku’s anti-gravity theory: A testament to Gege Akutami’s masterful foreshadowing in Jujutsu Kaisen

This theory gains further credibility when considering Kenjaku's ancient origins. As a sorcerer who has lived for centuries by transferring between bodies, Kenjaku would logically develop techniques that emphasize versatility over raw power.

Anti-gravity provides exactly this strategic advantage, enabling battlefield control and positioning that complement his cerebral approach to combat. If this interpretation is accurate, it highlights Gege's masterful storytelling skills.

Through the guise of an essential plot element—the need to process the Prison Realm—the author builds narrative suspense and offers attentive readers who re-examine earlier arcs new insights. The blend of mysterious elements with foreshadowing techniques creates the unique narrative structure of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Conclusion

The discovery of Kenjaku's anti-gravity technique provides new insights into the ancient antagonist and offers fresh interpretations of important events in the series. The villain's monologue during the Shibuya arc, which seemed like mere plot convenience, could instead represent a calculated display of power that was intentionally hidden from readers.

The evolving storyline of Jujutsu Kaisen suggests that fans should revisit earlier episodes to catch significant details previously regarded as minor. By connecting historical and contemporary elements, Gege Akutami crafts a narrative that deepens the reader’s understanding of his intricate world of magic and curses. This approach rewards attentive readers with a richer appreciation of his meticulously developed storytelling.

A closer examination of the Shibuya Incident could reveal additional hidden layers, as it plays a crucial role in advancing the series.

