One Jujutsu Kaisen character contributed even less than Hakari in the Shinjuku Arc (& it's not Kashimo)

Within the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, where sorcerers' decisions influence victory or disaster, the Shinjuku arc emerges as a crucial point in the series' storyline. The stakes soared to unparalleled levels when powerful allies faced formidable enemies in a battle that determined countless lives' destinies.

Although observers have focused on Kinji Hakari's performance during this arc and debated his limited effectiveness despite high expectations, a closer analysis shows that Megumi Fushiguro's involvement warrants similar examination.

Analysis of crucial characters in this defining battle shows that Megumi's minimal presence prompts intriguing inquiries into her purpose and the broader narrative design of Gege Akutami's universe.

Rethinking Megumi’s role in Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shinjuku Arc

The Shinjuku Arc brought together Jujutsu Kaisen's strongest sorcerers and cursed spirits such as Yuta Okkotsu and Yuji Itadori, along with Hakari, who demonstrated their powers. Though the extent of Hakari's influence remains debatable, he engaged directly in the conflict by fighting and showing off his special cursed technique.

As one of the main protagonists, Megumi Fushiguro did not perform autonomous actions during this episode. Throughout the arc, Megumi Fushiguro functioned solely as a body that Sukuna had already commandeered before these events began. This raises an intriguing question: When a character does not possess agency, can they be considered contributing to the story?

The evidence exists that Megumi assisted by internally suppressing Sukuna's power, which helped prevent the King of Curses from immediately overpowering the gathered sorcerers.

Megumi's unseen resistance played a vital role in the battle's progression, which remained hidden from those watching. Megumi's contribution stays in the realm of speculation and passivity when contrasted with the active engagement of other characters and even Hakar,i who receives frequent criticism.

From hero to host: How Megumi’s transformation reshaped Jujutsu Kaisen’s emotional core

Akutami uses a compelling storytelling method to change Megumi from an active hero into a passive story element. Megumi showed tremendous growth in earlier story arcs as he developed his Ten Shadows Technique and became an independent sorcerer of great power.

During the Shibuya Incident, he proved his readiness to exceed his capabilities by trying to summon Mahoraga when faced with desperation. His transformation into a passive role makes his lack of participation at the Shinjuku Showdown exceptionally notable.

This narrative shift fulfills several important functions within the story. The stakes increase when a crucial ally exits the battlefield while becoming the carrier of the protagonists' most significant challenge. Yuji faces emotional complexity because he needs to deal with Sukuna's situation while struggling with the moral decision of fighting his best friend.

Conclusion

The analysis of character roles throughout the Shinjuku Showdown arc in Jujutsu Kaisen demonstrates the complex narrative style created by Gege Akutami. While figures like Hakari may appear to underperform relative to their established potential, Megumi's case presents a more complex evaluation of what constitutes meaningful contribution.

His physical presence, coupled with his absence of agency, creates a unique narrative position that defies simple assessment. His role, or lack thereof, exemplifies how traditional measures of character impact fall short when applied to certain narrative situations.

As the series continues to unfold, these apparent narrative choices may ultimately prove purposeful, laying groundwork for future developments or illustrating the unpredictable nature of jujutsu sorcery itself, challenging our understanding of what it truly means to contribute in this supernatural battlefield.

