Akutami set this Jujutsu Kaisen character up to disappoint fans from the start (& it's not Megumi)

Among Jujutsu Kaisen's power scaling abilities, Kinji Hakari's infinite cursed energy generated the greatest anticipation in the vast battlefield. The announcement of Kinji Hakari's infinite cursed energy ability sparked immediate fan excitement as they imagined devastating energy blasts and reality-warping techniques that reminded them of abilities from finger bearers and special grade curses.

Ad

Yet, when Hakari finally showcased his abilities during the Culling Game arc, many fans were left questioning why his fighting style remained largely conventional despite his extraordinary power supply. This disconnect between expectation and execution reveals not just a character limitation but perhaps a missed creative opportunity within Jujutsu Kaisen's otherwise innovative power system.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

The reality of infinite supply vs. limited output in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The most logical explanation for Hakari's seemingly restrained combat style lies in the fundamental difference between energy reserves and energy output. As several fans have noted, having infinite cursed energy doesn't necessarily translate to infinite output capability.

Much like drinking from an endless reservoir through a standard-sized straw, Hakari can only channel so much energy into each attack regardless of his bottomless supply. This limitation is consistent with Jujutsu Kaisen's established power mechanics.

Ad

Also read: Kenjaku's anti-gravity Cursed Technique may have been teased in Jujutsu-Kaisen's Shibuya Arc

Yuta Okkotsu, despite possessing the second-highest cursed energy reserves in the series (behind only Sukuna), still faces output limitations. His "Love Beam" struggled against Ryu Ishigori's granite blast, demonstrating that raw energy quantity isn't always decisive in combat.

Hakari's unique Cursed Energy property in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Ad

Perhaps the most significant missed opportunity with Hakari's character development is the underutilization of his cursed energy's unique property. Described as having a "rough" quality akin to sandpaper, this distinctive trait could have opened doors to innovative fighting techniques beyond simple enhancement of physical strikes.

Imagine Hakari weaponizing this abrasive quality – perhaps circulating his cursed energy rapidly around his body to function like a high-powered sander, causing devastating friction damage to opponents on contact.

Ad

Also read: This forgettable Gojo line in Jujutsu-Kaisen perfectly represents how he views himself

Or for example, channeling this rough energy into projectile attacks that grind through defenses rather than simply impacting them. Such applications would have distinguished Hakari's fighting style while remaining true to the established property of his cursed energy.

A case of narrative restraint or missed potential in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Ad

The limited exploration of Hakari's cursed energy properties speaks to a broader trend in Jujutsu Kaisen where certain conceptual innovations remain confined to specific characters.

While Ryu Ishigori's high output and Yuta's copying ability receive substantial development, Hakari's unique energy quality is reduced to simply "it hurts more" – a surprisingly simplistic application for a character of his significance.

Also read: Mahito had to die in Jujutsu-Kaisen's Shibuya Arc (& Idle Transfiguration's potential is why)

Ad

This pattern suggests author Gege Akutami may intentionally limit certain power expressions to maintain narrative balance or preserve distinctive character identities. However, in Hakari's case, this restraint feels particularly pronounced given the significant build-up surrounding his abilities.

The narrative purpose behind power limitations in Jujutsu Kaisen

Kinji Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

From a storytelling perspective, Hakari's less spectacular combat style may serve specific narrative functions. By keeping his techniques more grounded despite infinite energy, Akutami potentially avoids power creep issues that plague many battle manga.

Ad

Additionally, it emphasizes that in Jujutsu Kaisen's world, creativity and strategic application often trump raw power – a consistent theme throughout the series. Nevertheless, many fans can't help but feel that Hakari represents a character whose conceptual potential exceeded his actual implementation.

Also read: Jujutsu-Kaisen manga ended before Yuji could awaken another potential Cursed Technique

When finger bearers display more creative energy manipulation than a Tokyo Jujutsu High third-year with literally infinite energy, questions naturally arise about creative decisions behind character development.

Ad

Conclusion

Kinji Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

The case of Hakari exemplifies both the strengths and limitations of Jujutsu Kaisen's power system. While the series excels at establishing clear rules and boundaries for supernatural abilities, it sometimes leaves intriguing concepts unexplored in favor of narrative expediency.

Ad

As the story continues to unfold, perhaps we'll see Hakari develop more innovative applications of his infinite cursed energy – or perhaps his character serves as a deliberate subversion of power fantasy expectations in a genre often defined by escalating spectacle. Either way, the discussion surrounding his abilities highlights the thoughtful engagement the series inspires among its dedicated fanbase.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More