How did Hana Kurusu lose her arm in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen's dark supernatural realm subjects characters to physical and emotional suffering while they fight against curses and evil entities. During a shocking moment, Hana Kurusu revealed her status as the Angel Cursed Spirit vessel who can disable cursed abilities.

While making an effort to rescue Megumi Fushiguro from Ryomen Sukuna's control, Hana suffered a severe betrayal which resulted in personal loss. How did Hana Kurusu lose her arm?

Sukuna manipulated Hana's emotions by controlling Megumi's body to set up a trap, which led to his violent confrontation with her and the subsequent amputation of her right arm. The traumatic event transformed her appearance and impaired her abilities as a jujutsu sorcerer.

How Sukuna manipulated Hana Kurusu's emotions into losing her right arm in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Hana Kurusu as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Sukuna manipulated Hana Kurusu's emotions toward Megumi Fushiguro after he took control of Megumi's body. The series previously established that Hana's affection for Megumi stemmed from the fact that Megumi saved her life. Hana's vulnerability sealed her fate against the King of Curses.

Sukuna replicated Megumi’s behaviors during their interaction and generated a deceptive sense of safety. Sukuna welcomed Hana into his arms under the illusion that she was coming to save Megumi. The act of seeming warmth turned out to be a premeditated trap by Sukuna.

The moment Hana entered Sukuna's attack range, he executed a brutal assault that removed her right arm and wing instantly with one powerful motion. The brutality didn't end there.

After maiming her, Sukuna threw Hana from the building, seemingly disposing of her as if she were nothing more than a broken tool. This moment in chapter 214 of the manga illustrated Sukuna's ruthlessness and the extent of his tactical genius, using emotional manipulation before physical violence.

How it affected her Cursed Technique, explained

The loss of Hana Kurusu's arm created major effects on her Cursed Technique, known as Jacob's Ladder. Hana possesses the ability to disable other cursed techniques, which makes her crucial when fighting formidable opponents such as Sukuna. The physical trauma she endured reduced her effectiveness.

Before the injury, Hana's technique manifested through her wings, which acted as conduits for her power. When Sukuna severed her right arm and damaged her wings, he directly attacked the source of her abilities. The aftermath showed her wings reduced to a diminutive size, limiting the range and potency of her cursed technique.

This attack demonstrated Sukuna's strategic insight—he didn't just injure Hana physically but specifically targeted the anatomical features that enabled her power. The trauma forced Hana to adapt to the new circumstances.

Conclusion

The incident with Hana in Jujutsu Kaisen highlights a core theme of the series: Conflicts occur across both tangible and mental battlefields. Sukuna defeated Hana by combining his overwhelming physical power with his skill of targeting her emotional weaknesses.

His mastery of cursed techniques allowed him to manipulate Hana's trust and innocence which resulted in her defeat. Jujutsu sorcerers must battle both opponents and maneuvers that target their fundamental weaknesses. The ability to survive requires both technical expertise and psychological resilience against manipulation.

