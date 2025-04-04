Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen was necessary (& the series' themes are why)

Satoru Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen shocked fans, but it wasn't just for impact; it was thematically essential. His fall to Sukuna in chapter 236 underscores core series themes: the dangers of power imbalance, the necessity of systemic change, and the rise of a new generation.

Once seen as invincible, Gojo represents the old guard, and his absence forces others to evolve. Rather than mere shock value, his death serves as a narrative turning point, reinforcing Gege Akutami's vision that true progress requires breaking from the past and allowing new heroes to emerge in the ever-changing world of jujutsu.

Gojo’s existence as a catalyst in Jujutsu Kaisen: Power imbalance and the need for correction

From the moment he was introduced, Gojo represented a fundamental disruption in the jujutsu world's balance. Chapter 96 explicitly states that the world's equilibrium shifted dramatically following his birth as the first child in 500 years who possessed both the Six Eyes and Limitless cursed techniques.

His overwhelming power created a reactive surge in cursed energy throughout the world—an imbalance that demanded correction. As long as Gojo lived, curses would continue growing exponentially stronger, perpetuating a dangerous arms race between jujutsu sorcerers and curses that threatened everyone's survival.

This pattern mimics real-world power dynamics where overwhelming force often creates resistance rather than stability. Gojo himself recognized this problem, acknowledging to Yuta that his very existence had become problematic for the jujutsu world's future. His death allowed the series to address this imbalance, creating space for a more sustainable equilibrium.

Breaking dependency: How Gojo’s death forced growth and reform in Jujutsu Kaisen

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image my MAPPA Studios)

Throughout the narrative, multiple characters demonstrate unhealthy dependency on Gojo's power. His students—Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara—initially viewed him as an unbeatable safety net. The Tokyo Jujutsu High administration repeatedly relied on his strength rather than implementing meaningful reforms.

Even his allies, Yuta and Hakari, subconsciously measured their growth against his impossible standard. His death forced these characters to confront a world without their ultimate protector, and Yuji had to discover his own path to defeating Sukuna.

Yuta stepped into a leadership role, and the jujutsu establishment was compelled to reconsider outdated practices. This collective growth could never have occurred with Gojo alive, perpetuating what he himself called a "warped" system.

Gojo’s death and the collapse of the old system in Jujutsu Kaisen: A catalyst for true change

Satoru Gojo as seen in the anime (Image my MAPPA Studios)

Perhaps most significantly, Gojo's death serves the series' most revolutionary theme: the necessity of systemic change. From the beginning, Jujutsu Kaisen has critiqued the rigid, outdated jujutsu society that values tradition over progress and treats students as expendable tools. Gojo's personal mission was to destroy this system, but his methods were limited by working within it as its strongest enforcer.

Ironically, his death accomplished what his life couldn't. It exposed the fundamental flaws in depending on a single "strongest" figure and forced surviving characters to imagine a new framework. The series wraps up with the power structure thoroughly transformed not by Gojo's overwhelming power but by his absence, which necessitates substantial reform.

Conclusion

Gojo's death represents Jujutsu Kaisen's ultimate thesis: No amount of individual power, however immense, can bring true change without systematic transformation and collective action. The passing of this beloved character marks the end of the manga's thematic narrative as fans experience their natural grief.

This narrative invites readers to move past the initial emotional response to understand the story's broader thematic meaning. Just as the characters must learn to move forward without Gojo, so must the story evolve beyond its most dominant figure.

In this way, Gojo's sacrifice becomes not just narratively impactful but thematically essential—proving that in Jujutsu Kaisen's world, as in our own, sometimes the most powerful act is knowing when to step aside and trust in what comes next.

