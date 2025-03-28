Is Yuta still alive in Jujutsu Kaisen? His fate at the series' end, explained

"Is Yuta still alive in Jujutsu Kaisen?" is a question that many fans have because during the Shinjuku Showdown arc, he used Kenjaku's technique to take over Satoru Gojo's dead body. This created the potential consequence that he would have control of that body for only a few minutes before eventually passing away.

At the end of Jujutsu Kaisen, Yuta Okkotsu is still alive and returns to his body thanks to Rika healing him and safely placing his brain back. Furthermore, the rest of the epilogue emphasizes not only how he survived but also what his life became after the main events of the manga.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

Yuta's return to his own body in Jujutsu Kaisen and its consequences

Rika and Yuta as seen in the movie (Image via MAPPA).

During the events of the Shinjuku Showdown arc, as Yuji Itadori and Aoi Todo are about to be consumed by Ryomen Sukuna's Domain Expansion, Yuta Okkotsu returns to the battlefield after taking over Satoru Gojo's lifeless body. He managed to copy Kenjaku's Cursed Technique to switch bodies since Rika ate the latter's head, and they had planned this as a last resort.

However, Yuta was fully aware that he could only remain in Gojo's body for a few minutes because it was not his natural Cursed Technique. This is a risk he is willing to take as he challenges Sukuna in a clash of Domains, saving Yuji and Todo's lives, but he quickly collapses when the effects of the copied ability fade.

Yuta is not seen until the aftermath of the final battle, where it is revealed that Rika managed to keep his body somewhat alive and helped restore him. He still has the line of stitches on his forehead, similar to Kenjaku, but he managed to survive the battle with Sukuna and return to normalcy.

Yuta's life after Shinjuku, explained

Yuta as seen in the second season of the anime (Image via MAPPA).

The main reason many fans ask, "Is Yuta still alive in Jujutsu Kaisen?" is due to the situation where he takes over Satoru Gojo's body. However, he does survive and eventually becomes the head of the Gojo clan because his former mentor left it to him, as they are distant relatives.

In a special manga chapter added in the final volume, it is revealed that several decades have passed, and Yuta has also become Panda's owner. Additionally, the manga shows that he has grandchildren, and many fans theorize that he married Maki Zen'in, as those kids share some of her facial features. However, the truth is that the series never confirms this.

There is no information regarding Yuta's life beyond his descendants and his role as head of the Gojo clan.

Final thoughts

Yuta survives the story and even has grandchildren in the epilogue. However, the manga doesn't provide many details about his life after the final battle, including the woman he married, with most fans assuming it is Maki.

