The Inverted Spear of Heaven may have originally been Angel's in Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen is a series that ended up with a lot of untapped potential when it comes to its lore and world-building, with a recent theory surrounding the Inverted Spear of Heaven being a good example of that. It has been recently theorized that this Cursed Tool was originally Angel's weapon in the Heian era.

Ad

This goes even further by stating that this Cursed Tool became such because someone or something imbued Angel's Jacob's Ladder ability into the blade, allowing its wielder to nullify Cursed Techniques. When considering how similar these two abilities are and the deep lore behind Angel, it could have been explored in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Ad

Trending

Explaining how the Inverted Spear of Heaven might be connected to Angel in Jujutsu Kaisen

Hana/Angel as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

It has been established in the series that Cursed Tools are special weapons imbued with Cursed Energy to execute certain abilities, with the Inverted Spear of Heaven working as a way to nullify the effects of Cursed Techniques. This weapon was mainly used by Toji Fushiguro when fighting Satoru Gojo in the Hidden Inventory arc and could have been Angel's weapon in the Heian era.

Ad

As her name suggests, she is based on the biblical beings from the Christian religion, which is why it is suggested that the Inverted Spear of Heaven could be connected to her. Moreover, her ability, Jacob's Ladder, has the exact same effect as this Cursed Tool, which seems far too convenient not to hold any connection whatsoever.

From a more thematic perspective, Ryomen Sukuna is seen wielding a dagger in some of his Heian-era illustrations, making the Inverted Spear of Heaven another analog between him and Angel. This tool has also been described as holding "foreign Cursed Energy," which could add another Angel piece of lore by adding that she hails from the West, fitting with her Christian inspiration.

Ad

The problems with Angel's role in the story

Angel's role in the story was mostly connected to Megumi and Sukuna (Image via MAPPA and Shueisha)

There is no denying that Jujutsu Kaisen suffers greatly from having a wide cast of characters who were never properly developed, and Hana Kurusu, also known as Angel, is a good example of that. Her role is mostly dedicated to the idea of releasing Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm. She is then sidelined for the rest of the manga except for one moment in the final battle against Sukuna, making her contributions feel miniscule in the process.

Ad

The idea of the Angel in the series needed more fleshing out as well as Hana's role in the story since they were meant to destroy Sukuna. Moreover, this character introduced the concept of the King of Curses as "the fallen one," which was never developed, becoming a running issue throughout the manga.

Final thoughts

The idea of the Inverted Spear of Heaven being based on Angel's ability would add a sense of lore and richness to the world of Jujutsu Kaisen. However, the story never explained the background of this Cursed Tool and very little of the character herself, which is a running problem that the story had.

Ad

Related articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback