Geto’s goal in Jujutsu Kaisen was more complex than fans think

Jujutsu Kaisen has often been misrepresented when analyzing certain characters, and Suguru Geto's goal is an example of that. A lot of people have assumed that Geto's main objective of eradicating humans was motivated by deeming them inferior to sorcerers, but he grew hateful of them due to what he considered injustices to his kind.

There were several instances in Jujutsu Kaisen where sorcerers, especially young ones, had to deal with tragedy and casualties to protect humanity, with many of the latter being evil, corrupted, and outright cruel. This, coupled with the tragedy of Riko Amanai and Toji Fushiguro's lack of care, pushed Geto to the edge and started his downward spiral.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Explaining the true nature of Suguru Geto's motivation in Jujutsu Kaisen

Geto as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Contrary to popular belief, Suguru Geto wasn't driven to eradicate humans simply out of "racism" but rather out of resentment because of the life sorcerers were leading. This is coupled with the variety of tragedies Geto had witnessed, seeing several of his friends, teammates, and other innocent individuals suffering greatly to aid and protect a lot of awful people.

From Geto's perspective, Riko Amanai's sacrifice, whether it was for Master Tengen's Star Plasma Vessel ritual or Toji Fushiguro's assassination, wasn't worth it because humans continue to be evil and corrupted. It is an extremist outlook and doesn't justify Geto's terrorist actions later in the story, but it gives greater context as to why he decided to take that path.

Moreover, Geto works as an example of the different tragedies sorcerers have to endure, which is something that Satoru Gojo also understood but chose a more positive approach by trying to help the next generation as a teacher. They are the two sides of the same coin in the series, which makes sense given their friendship and how they went through similar events during the Hidden Inventory arc.

The wasted potential of Geto's character

Geto as seen on the manga cover (Image via MAPPA)

There is an argument to be made that Suguru Geto was ultimately wasted because of the success of the Jujutsu Kaisen volume 0 one-shot since that story was meant to be a one-off by author Gege Akutami. However, it was a considerable success and led to the manga most people know, starring Yuji Itadori, meaning he was already dead when the main plot began.

Kenjaku indeed took his body, but they are obviously not the same person, with Geto arguably having a stronger motivation because of his disdain for the current world. Moreover, he had a personal connection with Satoru Gojo and other sorcerers, which could have made the conflict a lot more interesting, turning into another case of wasted potential in the series.

Final thoughts

Suguru Geto is one of the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen characters, which is why there are so many discussions regarding his role in the story and even how he could have been even better. It is quite surprising when considering he only appears in two arcs, proving how a character's worth cannot be defined by the time spent on the series.

