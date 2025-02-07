Gojo and Geto's ultimate fates prove how pragmatic Jujutsu Kaisen is supposed to be

Jujutsu Kaisen has a lot of popular characters, and Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo, as well as their friendship, have been two of the most prominent in the entire franchise. In that regard, several fans have highlighted how their characters died and their bodies were taken by someone else, working as a parallel between these two best friends— but there is more to that, and that is pragmatism.

If there is a constant across the entirety of Jujutsu Kaisen, that is how sorcerers and even Curses have no qualms coming up with pragmatic strategies to win, as evidenced by how Kenjaku used Geto's body and Yuta Okkotsu used Gojo's. That is a factor that is often undermined in the series by the fandom, but plays a major role in the actions of several characters across the story.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and not Sportskeeda as a publication.

Gojo and Geto's ending highlights the pragmatic nature of battle in Jujutsu Kaisen

Gojo and Geto as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

The friendship between Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo has been one of the fandom's favorite plot points throughout the story, with people also highlighting how similar their endings were. Both characters not only died in the series but also had their bodies taken by other people, although a lot of fans don't highlight the sheer pragmatic nature of these decisions and Jujutsu sorcerers in general.

When Kenjaku picked up Geto's body, he was meant to use it for his merger plan and was done out of extreme pragmatism, to the point some fans might argue he got more out of his Cursed Technique than the original user. However, there is an argument to be made that this is to be expected because Kenjaku is a villain, but the case of Gojo is a lot more telling.

Once Satoru Gojo was killed by Ryomen Sukuna, Yuta Okkotsu made a last-ditch effort to defeat the King of Curses by taking over his mentor's body, which highlights how willing the sorcerers were to win. Moreover, it also shows Gojo's own pragmatism as he had agreed to do this if he was killed, which is something that is a common pattern in the series.

Morality in Jujutsu society

Yuta and Yuji are examples of morally good sorcerers (Image via MAPPA and Shueisha)

Morality is a major theme across Jujutsu Kaisen. A lot of sorcerers, while on paper, serve the side of good and are tasked with protecting humanity, there have been several examples of individuals being directly evil or corrupted.

Whether is Naoya Zen'in's ruthless ambitions, Mei Mei willingly abandoning his side during an all-out war, or Suguru Geto turning into a terrorist, several sorcerers have caused a lot more harm than good.

Moreover, while it is true that the likes of Yuta Okkotsu and others have had to make some tough decisions in the story, they have managed to maintain a strong moral core. Yuta didn't take over Gojo's body because of a thirst for power or to satisfy his selfish desires— but rather to protect humanity and defeat Sukuna once and for all.

Final thoughts

The endings of Suguru Geto and Satoru Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen, while divisive, draw an interesting parallel between these two lifelong friends. Moreover, the usage of their bodies after they were dead is a testament to how ruthless Jujutsu society can be.

