Yuta defies everything Gojo stands for in Jujutsu Kaisen (& it's why he's the best-written character)

Considering his achievements, Okkotsu Yuta from Jujutsu Kaisen might be Gojo's best apprentice. Not only this, the male character also gathered a healthy amount of fandom towards him, making him a fan-favorite character. However, one key aspect of this sorcerer contradicted Gojo Satoru; surprisingly, this made him the best-written character in the eyes of the fans.

Unlike the strongest sorcerer, who considers doing everything himself, Yuta knows how to rely on his comrades in emergencies. Moreover, where Gojo is known for ridiculing even the strongest sorcerers, Yuta Okkotsu knows when to appreciate others' talents, making him a universally likable character.

Disclaimer: This article expresses the opinions of the writer.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Exploring the element that differentiates Yuta Okkotsu from Gojo Satoru

Okkotsu Yuta as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu is one of the supporting characters of Jujutsu Kaisen and the central protagonist of the 0 movie. After a harsh encounter with his childhood friend Rika, Yuta was forced to become a special-grade sorcerer, bearing the Queen of Curses. However, with time, he learned to control his powers and became worthy of his moniker as a special-grade sorcerer.

Taught by the strongest sorcerer of his generation, Gojo Satoru, big things were expected from Okkotsu Yuta. Before the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, during a training session, Yuta was the first person to share the burden of Gojo Satoru by showing his willingness to take over Gojo's body.

As expected, the unfortunate moment arrived as Yuta used Kenjaku's cursed technique to take over Gojo's corpse, which was crucial to the defeat of Ryomen Sukuna. However, Yuta's move might be the key element that made the fandom declare him as the 'best-written Jujutsu Kaisen character.'

Okkotsu Yuta as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Even before this, since his introduction, Yuta was always appreciative of his colleagues, be they stronger or weaker than them. After witnessing Inumaki's cursed speech for the first time, Yuta couldn't help but sing praises for the first-grade sorcerer.

Similar was the case in the future, where Yuta was always appreciative of sorcerers who used innovative cursed techniques. During the Culling Game Arc, against Ryu and Uro, Yuta couldn't help but show his amazement over his opponents' amazing cursed techniques.

This reached the point that even after the defeat of the opponents, Ryu and Yuta didn't leave on bad terms, as both appreciated each other's fighting style. Funnily enough, when compared to his mentor Gojo, Yuta was entirely different, as Gojo never praised others, be it the strongest Sukuna or anyone else.

Gojo Satoru as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Another factor in this was Yuta's unwillingness to ask others for help, which was another contradiction to his teacher's character. As the strongest sorcerer, Gojo considered himself the bearer of every problem, asking others to stay away from trouble beyond their handling.

On the other hand, Yuta appreciated others' help. During Jujutsu Kaisen's Shinjuku Showdown Arc, one of the best fights that showcased the beauty of cursed techniques was Yuta and Yuji vs Sukuna. During this fight, Yuta and Yuji fought hand-in-hand, and the former never reprimanded the latter for making any wrong move, proving the character's unique personality that is still a fan favorite.

Final Thoughts

Okkotsu Yuta might also be the most misunderstood character regarding his last fight with Sukuna, like Gojo Satoru. Despite the immortality that the special-grade sorcerer went through, he wanted the evil to be destroyed. While it might be hard for some fans to understand this, it was Yuta's personality to bring a peaceful world, and for this purpose, using Gojo's corpse was a necessary evil.

