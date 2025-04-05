This Shibuya Arc character had some of the most potential in Jujutsu Kaisen (& it's not Jogo)

In the vast universe of Jujutsu Kaisen, certain characters shine brightly while others remain in the shadows, their potential never fully realized on the page or screen. Among these underexplored figures, Haruta Shigemo stands out as perhaps the most significant missed opportunity in the series.

Ad

With his innate miracle-based Cursed Technique, Haruta possessed the raw capability to ascend to Special Grade status had circumstances been different. While the series focused on the meteoric rises of Yuji, Megumi, and other prominent sorcerers, Haruta's brief appearance in the Shibuya Arc hinted at abilities that could have reshaped the power dynamics of the entire JJK world.

His defensive miracles were merely the surface of what could have been a formidable arsenal had Gege Akutami chosen to develop this character further.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The unstoppable force of fate: Haruta’s miracles as the ultimate passive defense in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Ad

The true terror of Haruta's technique lies in its passive nature. Unlike Gojo's Infinity, which requires conscious activation and significant cursed energy maintenance, Haruta's miracles appear to manifest automatically in response to threats, creating a nearly impenetrable defense without the corresponding energy cost.

This passive protection makes him essentially ambush-proof – any surprise attack would trigger a miracle, potentially turning the attacker's own strength against them. The unpredictability factor enhances this defensive capability; opponents would have no way of knowing how a miracle might manifest or what collateral damage it might cause.

Ad

Also read: How did Hana Kurusu lose her arm in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Offensively, a properly trained Haruta could have been devastating. Imagine a sorcerer who could manipulate terrain during combat, causing opponents to lose footing at critical moments. He could potentially alter an enemy's coordination directly, forcing errors in judgment and movement.

With advanced training, every strike Haruta delivered could become a miracle-enhanced death blow. The environmental destruction possibilities are equally frightening – collapsing structures or even causing vehicles to crash into battle areas.

Ad

Haruta’s divine luck in Jujutsu Kaisen: The terror of miracles and the ultimate psychological warfare

Expand Tweet

Ad

The psychological warfare aspect of fighting Haruta would be uniquely demoralizing. Opponents would watch helplessly as their techniques and strategies consistently failed, while Haruta succeeded through what appeared to be mere luck.

This continuous frustration could break even the strongest sorcerer's resolve – imagine Yuji's tears flowing not from physical pain but from the hopelessness of fighting someone favored by fate itself.

Nanami and Haruta as seen in the anime (Image via Mappa)

Haruta's possible domain expansion could have been spectacular: a realm where miracles stack exponentially, perhaps called "Providence Theater: Infinite Miracle Generation," where the longer the battle continues, the more impossible his victories become. Comparing Haruta to Hikari reveals interesting parallels and contrasts.

Ad

Both utilize luck-based techniques, but while Hakari's power focuses on manipulating existing probability, Haruta creates miracles that seemingly defy probability altogether. A domain expansion similar to Hikari's but focused on miracle generation rather than gambling could have made Haruta nearly invincible within his territory.

Also read: Gojo's death in Jujutsu Kaisen was necessary (& the series' themes are why)

The philosophical conflict between their worldviews – earned fortune versus divine intervention – would have created fascinating character dynamics had they interacted significantly.

Ad

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jujutsu Kaisen excels at developing unique power systems and complex character relationships, making the underdevelopment of Haruta Shigemo particularly disappointing for dedicated fans. His cursed technique represents one of the most conceptually intriguing powers in the series – the ability to manifest miracles that bend reality in his favor.

While we briefly glimpsed his defensive capabilities during the Shibuya Arc, the offensive applications remained unexplored, leaving readers to speculate about the true extent of his potential.

Ad

Had Gege Akutami chosen to expand Haruta's role, he could have evolved into one of the most formidable and philosophically complex antagonists in the series, challenging not only our heroes' strength but their very understanding of fate and fortune in the jujutsu world.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More