This Sorcerer is one of Jujutsu Kaisen's most underrated characters (& it's not Mai)

Jujutsu Kaisen's expansive supernatural universe is mostly driven by curse battles and jujutsu politics. Yet, it features key characters who remain underappreciated even though their contributions to the story are vital. Among Gege Akutami's characters in his celebrated work, Principal Yaga Masamichi remains the most impactful despite being frequently overlooked.

Although discussions revolve around Gojo's power and Sukuna's menace, Yaga's silent strength and moral depth provide a distinct yet equally crucial contribution to the series.

Despite appearing only briefly on screen, Masamichi Yaga becomes essential to both the series' world-building and its emotional depth, which shows Gege Akutami's talent for creating complex characters beyond just action scenes.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Yaga’s quiet rebellion: Balancing institutional duty with revolutionary compassion in Jujutsu Kaisen

As the principal of Tokyo Jujutsu High, Yaga carried an almost unbearable weight on his shoulders. Every student dispatched on missions—many never returning—represented a decision he had to live with. Unlike characters who showcase their trauma through explosive battles, Yaga's suffering manifests in quiet determination and innovation.

His creation of autonomous cursed corpses, particularly Panda, wasn't merely a display of technical brilliance but a response to the emotional devastation of losing students. This intersection of technical skill and emotional depth makes Yaga's character profoundly human in a series often praised primarily for its battle sequences.

What distinguishes Yaga from other authority figures in the series is his revolutionary spirit cloaked in institutional responsibility. His establishment representation masked his creation of sentient cursed corpses, which profoundly threatened traditional jujutsu society structures and customs.

Jujutsu Kaisen revolves around the essential conflicts of tradition versus innovation paired with institutional power against individual freedom. Through his consistent and quiet work, Yaga enacted rebellion, which lacked ostentatious declarations.

Yaga’s lasting legacy in Jujutsu Kaisen

The emotional cornerstone of Yaga's character lies in his relationship with Panda and his other creations. Their connection transcends the typical master-creation dynamic, evolving into something remarkably paternal. Through Panda's existence, Yaga demonstrates that family isn't defined by blood but by care and shared experience.

The central theme of the chosen family reaches its deepest expression within Jujutsu Kaisen through the characters' relationships. The moment when Yaga assures Panda, "You'll be fine, even without me," feels like a father teaching his child about independence, which highlights Akutami's talent for subtle emotional storytelling.

Yaga and Yoshinobu Gakuganji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Yaga's character pushes readers to face difficult questions regarding autonomy and creation. His ability to create self-aware beings raises profound ethical concerns about responsibility and freedom. Does creating consciousness obligate the creator to ensure that consciousness finds happiness?

These philosophical dimensions add significant depth to what could otherwise be another supernatural ability in the series. Yaga engaged deeply with these philosophical dilemmas, creating one of the most intellectually stimulating character developments in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Despite his brief appearances and subsequent exit from the story, Yaga maintains significant influence over character motivations and plot developments. His readiness to defy rules on ethical grounds provides an example of heroism that depends on moral strength rather than physical ability.

Yaga proves that true revolutions can occur inside workshops and classrooms instead of on battlefields in this action-packed series. Through Panda and his moral teachings to students like Itadori, who challenge rules that oppose human compassion, Yaga's legacy continues to exist.

Conclusion

The expansive character universe of Jujutsu Kaisen displays Gege Akutami's storytelling talent through the multidimensional portrayal of Yaga. The series' action-packed surface hides emotional depth, which becomes apparent through Yaga's quiet strength, ethical complexity, and profound influence on other characters.

The real excellence of Jujutsu Kaisen emerges through its creation of complex characters whose human spirit remains visible amidst intense conflicts. In a world of extraordinary powers, Yaga's greatest power was perhaps the most human of all: Yaga had the rare ability to show profound compassion no matter the price he paid for it.

