How powerful is Masamichi Yaga in Jujutsu Kaisen? His Cursed Technique's applications, explored

Jujutsu Kaisen fans often wonder about Masamichi Yaga's power because the character never truly had the chance to prove himself as a fighter. He was mostly in the background during his time in the series and was eventually taken down by Yoshinobu Gakuganji via execution. However, it is also worth pointing out that Yaga never truly had a desire to fight.

Masamichi Yaga is strong enough on paper to compete for the title of the most powerful Grade 1 sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen because of his Cursed Technique, Cursed Corpse. This ability has a lot of untapped potential that the story never truly explored, but also proves that Yaga has one of the most unique skills in the entire series.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series.

The true strength of Yaga's Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen

Yaga as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA).

Masamichi Yaga is quite powerful as compared to normal sorcerers because of his ability, Cursed Corpse. This allows him to imbue inanimate objects with Cursed Energy and begin to develop a consciousness, as evidenced by the character of Panda, who was created and raised by Yaga himself.

It was theorized by the higher-ups that Yaga could potentially create an army of Cursed Corpses and wage war against them, which was why they granted him the Special Grade title. This seems to suggest that he was quite powerful, although he never got a chance to show the full extent of his strength since he never had a proper fight in the manga.

Yaga is also one of the most seasoned sorcerers in the series, especially considering that he was already viewed as a veteran when he was a teacher for Shoko Ieiri, Suguru Geto, and Satoru Gojo. Therefore, he could probably rank slightly above the Grade 1 category, although there are some factors worth taking into account.

Where Yaga's Cursed Technique falls short, explained

Panda is one of Yaga's creations (Image via MAPPA).

Another factor in the "How powerful is Masamichi Yaga?" discussion is that Jujutsu Kaisen highlighted that his combat abilities rely greatly on how much time he has to prepare. While Yaga is definitely a capable fighter even without his creations, he wouldn't have much of a chance to use his Cursed Technique if he didn't have his current Corpses nearby and were suddenly attacked by an enemy, thus catching him in a moment of weakness.

The power of his creations varies greatly, which is something that can also play a role in these discussions. A good example of that is Panda, who is a lot more powerful than the usual Cursed Corpses of Yaga but cannot compete with the upper echelons of the Jujutsu world, with the battle he had in the Culling Games arc against Hajime Kashimo being a prime example of his limitations.

Therefore, while Yaga is still a very strong sorcerer, his power depends a lot on the circumstances and how much time he has to prepare.

Final thoughts

It is difficult to gauge how powerful Masamichi Yaga is in Jujutsu Kaisen because the story never gave him the chance to show the full extent of his strength. It can be considered that he is slightly above Grade 1 but perhaps doesn't compare to the heavy weights in the Special Grade category, such as Yuta Okkotsu or Satoru Gojo.

