Megumi's Potential Man allegations return after viral Jujutsu Kaisen x Invincible War fanart

Jujutsu Kaisen revived the "Potential Man" jokes regarding Megumi Fushiguro after a recent Invincible War fanart involving him went viral on X. This illustration was made by the user named @jjeanlll and featured the multiverse of Megumi, which has sparked a lot of reactions from the latter's fandom.

Megumi Fushiguro has been one of the most divisive Jujutsu Kaisen characters in the entire series because of the many plot points that could have been developed and didn't. Therefore, this illustration led to a lot of fans commenting on that, which is why he was labeled "Potential Man" for so long during the manga's run.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the series. Any opinion expressed here belongs to the author and the people quoted.

A recent Jujutsu Kaisen X Invincible fanart reignites the Megumi Fushiguro "Potential Man" jokes

As mentioned earlier, Megumi Fushiguro was recently depicted in a fan art by the X user named @jjeanlll as a multiverse, taking inspiration from the Invincible War arc. This shows different versions of the character because of the paths they took in their lives, such as him having a Heavenly Restriction, living with the Zen'in Clan, turning into a Curse, and many more interpretations.

The post went viral, and a lot of people praised the artwork and the different versions of the character while also reviving the "Potential Man" jokes. That was due to Megumi feeling like a very underdeveloped character despite his potential from a writing perspective, with author Gege Akutami never fully living up to the expectations in that regard.

While it would be unfair to claim that Megumi is the only character in the franchise who suffered from this issue, he is perhaps one of the biggest offenders because of his role as a co-protagonist alongside Yuji Itadori. Furthermore, he has several major connections in the story that never received the treatment they deserved, causing issues within the story.

More reactions online

There are several reasons why Megumi gained the "Potential Man" title in Jujutsu Kaisen, one of the most notorious being that he could have been a very powerful sorcerer. His Ten Shadows Cursed Technique has proven to be quite versatile and useful, evidenced by how Ryomen Sukuna used it when fighting Satoru Gojo, which is something that the co-protagonist never achieved.

There is also the fact that his relationship with his father, Toji Fushiguro, is never explored, and his main motivation in the story being his sister, Tsumiki Fushiguro, only remaining on the surface level. Moreover, his conclusion in the story felt quite lackluster because he got very little time to digest what he went through, and there is no clarification of what his future would be.

"Multiverse of Potential man plot-twist, they're all mid level fighters and even Nobara can squad wipe them," someone commented on X.

"I just thought of it, but since there are 13 of them, apart from the one we know and the braindead megumi, the other 11 can each summoning another of the 12 heavely generals other than Mahoraga," another person said.

"Not a single one of them doing anything remotely useful but still sick so we'll be forgiving this one time," someone else wrote.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans reacted quite positively to this illustration and also presented their creativity with the "Potential Man" jokes.

