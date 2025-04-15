Mahito may have witnessed the Jujutsu Kaisen anime's best Todo scene (& his Cursed Technique is why)

In Jujutsu Kaisen, the battle between Todo Aoi and Mahito stands out not just for its choreography but for its deeper implications. While Todo's Boogie Woogie relies on physical contact, a fan theory suggests that their brief touch forced Mahito into Todo’s eccentric inner world, which is filled with idols, sparkles, and false memories.

Ad

This clash may symbolize more than a fight; it hints at how Cursed Techniques can interact with consciousness. For a soul manipulator like Mahito, experiencing Todo's bizarre mental landscape could represent one of the series' most unique insights into how individuality affects cursed energy and spiritual perception.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

When eccentricity meets evil in Jujutsu Kaisen

Ad

Trending

The evidence for this theory is surprisingly substantial when examining Mahito's reaction. His momentary confusion, a surprised "Huh?" followed by visible disorientation, stands in stark contrast to his typically controlled demeanor. As a curse who manipulates souls, Mahito rarely finds himself caught off guard by human psychology.

Yet something about Todo's mental landscape clearly disturbed him. What makes this theory particularly compelling is our understanding of both characters' abilities. Todo's Boogie Woogie requires physical contact to swap positions, while Mahito's Idle Transfiguration manipulates souls directly. The intersection of these techniques creates perfect conditions for unintended soul exposure.

Ad

Also read: Akutami set this Jujutsu Kaisen character up to disappoint fans from the start (& it's not Megumi)

The timing is key here. Todo imagines a detailed fantasy with his favorite idol in just seconds, which creator Gege Akutami shows happening during a brief moment of physical contact. This fits with how Cursed Techniques often play with time and perception.

Even while badly hurt, Todo can create such vivid mental images, showing his strong will. This suggests his soul is special—possibly strong enough to overpower a curse that targets souls.

Ad

Todo’s mind: How fantasy became a weapon in Jujutsu Kaisen

Expand Tweet

Ad

Further supporting this theory is Mahito's established connection between souls. His ability to communicate with Sukuna demonstrates that his technique creates lingering pathways between souls he touches. If physical contact with Mahito establishes lingering pathways between souls, then Todo’s exceptionally vivid inner world could travel through that connection with overwhelming intensity.

His mind, filled with constructed relationships and detailed memories, might exert a powerful influence during that brief exchange. The necklace falling in the physical world while simultaneously appearing in Todo's fantasy creates a perfect symbolic bridge between imagination and reality.

Ad

Also read: Nobara's return lessened Megumi's enlightenment in Jujutsu Kaisen

What makes this scene particularly masterful is how it balances comedy with profound implications. Todo's eccentric personality has always been played for laughs, but this moment suggests his mental peculiarity might function as a kind of psychological defense mechanism against soul manipulation.

His ability to craft such convincing alternate realities within his consciousness creates a chaotic environment that even Mahito—an expert in navigating souls—found momentarily disorienting. This adds another layer to Todo's combat effectiveness beyond his impressive physical abilities and Cursed Technique.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

Whether intentional or not, Todo and Mahito’s brief contact highlights the complex soul mechanics in Jujutsu Kaisen. Souls aren’t mere energy sources but rich landscapes of memories, emotions, and illusions that can influence cursed interactions. In this case, Todo’s eccentric inner world may have disrupted Mahito’s usual advantage, momentarily overwhelming the curse’s perception.

This interaction hints at why some sorcerers resist soul manipulation more effectively, linking spiritual resilience to power scaling. Framed comedically, the moment may actually reveal deeper truths about the connection between physical techniques and spiritual essence, offering fresh insight into the intricacies of the series’ combat system.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More