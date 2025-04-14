10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who can make it to a soccer team

The combination of unmatched strength and tactical intelligence, alongside distinctive personalities in several Jujutsu Kaisen characters makes them perfect players for soccer dominance in an alternate competitive world.

The natural athleticism and coordination of these Jujutsu Kaisen characters combined with their battle instincts would enable them to achieve elite-level soccer performance if they traded cursed techniques for corner kicks.

The explosive speed and stamina possessed by Yuji Itadori position him as an ideal forward while Gojo Satoru’s keen awareness and precision skills would make him excel in defensive positions or as a goalkeeper. The combination of teamwork and flexibility lets these powerful sorcerers establish an unbeatable team able to tackle any field.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, and 8 other Jujutsu Kaisen characters who can make it to a soccer team

1) Yuji Itadori - Striker

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Yuji Itadori (Image via MAPPA)

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Yuji Itadori demonstrates extraordinary power along with unmatched speed and endurance, which positions him as a perfect candidate for a striker role. Yuji was already breaking athletic records during his high school years before training to become a jujutsu sorcerer.

Yuji can sustain top-level performance during tense situations enabling him to move faster than defenders and execute strong shots on target. Yuji's relentless determination combined with his focus on team success positions him as the perfect offensive leader, who can motivate his teammates with his actions and words.

His natural athleticism, combined with his quick adaptability (as shown when learning new cursed techniques), indicates he would quickly master the technical aspects of forward play.

2) Megumi Fushiguro - Central Defender

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Megumi Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

Cool, calculated, and tactically brilliant, Megumi Fushiguro embodies the ideal qualities of a central defender. Megumi's analytical approach to combat would translate perfectly to reading opposing attackers' movements and organizing defensive positions.

His Ten Shadows Technique, which requires careful strategic deployment in combat, reflects the kind of spatial awareness needed to maintain a solid defensive line.

Megumi's ability to remain calm under extreme pressure would be invaluable during tense moments defending against counterattacks. As a leader from the back, he wouldd coordinate the defense with the same measured efficiency he displays when summoning and controlling his shikigami.

3) Maki Zenin - Defensive Midfielder

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Maki Zenin (Image via MAPPA)

Maki Zenin's Heavenly Restriction provides her with supernatural physical powers, which enable her to perform exceptionally as a defensive midfielder despite her lack of cursed energy abilities. Her extraordinary strength together with her quickness and fighting abilities make her the perfect ball winner, who can stop opposing attacks from forming.

Maki's experience fighting with various weapons demonstrates exceptional coordination that would serve her well when tackling and intercepting passes. Her determination to prove herself in a world that underestimated her mirrors the often-unsung role of defensive midfielders who do the critical dirty work that enables team success.

4) Satoru Gojo - Goalkeeper

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Satoru Gojo (Image my MAPPA Studios)

Is there any better position for the "strongest jujutsu sorcerer" than goalkeeping? Gojo's Limitless technique would make him virtually unbeatable, with his Infinity automatically stopping any shot from entering the goal. His Six Eyes would provide perfect reading of the game, allowing him to anticipate shots and positioning before attackers even make their move.

The confidence (some might say arrogance) Gojo displays would be perfect for the sometimes isolated goalkeeper position that requires absolute belief in one's abilities. His teammates sometimes find his showboating irritating, yet his defensive mastery establishes him as the essential element for the team's success.

5) Nobara Kugisaki - Attacking Midfielder

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Nobara Kugisaki (Image via MAPPA)

Nobara Kugisaki would excel in the attacking midfielder position because she displays both fierce determination and precise skill while remaining resolute against any challenge. The Straw Doll technique that she uses demands pinpoint accuracy similar to the precise passes and shots necessary to create scoring opportunities.

Nobara's determination and confidence under pressure suggest she would be a clutch player who steps up in critical moments. Her aggressive style would enable her to push forward into attacking positions while still having the work rate to track back defensively when needed. Like many great midfielders, Nobara's combination of technical skill and fighting spirit would make her the engine of the team.

6) Toge Inumaki - Winger

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Toge Inumaki (Image via MAPPA)

While Inumaki's Cursed Speech might not be directly applicable on the pitch (and would likely result in red cards if used), his intelligence and speed would make him an effective winger.

Despite his communication limitations, Inumaki demonstrates excellent teamwork with other Jujutsu Kaisen characters, suggesting he would have the spatial awareness needed to deliver accurate crosses and make intelligent runs. His cautious yet effective approach to combat would translate to a winger, who picks his moments to attack, but makes them count when he does.

7) Aoi Todo - Center Back

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Aoi Todo (Image via MAPPA)

Among the standout Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Aoi Todo would be a powerhouse at center back, combining brute strength with surprising tactical insight. His towering build and physical dominance would deter any forward, while his Boogie Woogie technique—if allowed—could revolutionize defense by instantly repositioning to shut down threats.

Todo’s quick analytical thinking, demonstrated during his mentorship of Yuji, shows his ability to read offensive plays in real-time. A natural leader on the backline emerges from his loud confident personality, which drives constant communication and defense organization. Among Jujutsu Kaisen's most vibrant characters Todo would serve as the core for any defensive team.

8) Kinji Hakari - Box-to-Box Midfielder

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Kinji Hakari (Image via Shueisha)

The gambling-loving third-year student from Tokyo Jujutsu High would be the perfect box-to-box midfielder. Hakari's cursed technique, when activated, grants him infinite cursed energy—translating to virtually limitless stamina on the soccer field. This would allow him to contribute both defensively and offensively across the entire pitch.

His fighting style, which combines raw power with unexpected creativity, suggests he would bring both physicality and flair to the midfield. Like the best box-to-box players, Hakari would be equally comfortable breaking up opposition attacks and driving forward to create scoring opportunities.

9) Yuta Okkotsu - Utility Player

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Yuta Okkotsu (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta stands out as the ultimate utility player due to his versatility among Jujutsu Kaisen characters. The Copy technique enables him to modify his playing style to suit any team requirement across different match scenarios. Need another defensive presence? Yuta can fill in. Require creative attacking support? He can handle that too.

Yuta's powerful abilities and his selfless team-first mentality establish him as an ideal squad player, who can seamlessly fit into various positions. His kind demeanor outside the stadium would differ from his intimidating prowess during games, reflecting the qualities of soccer's most esteemed professionals.

10) Kento Nanami - Full Back

One of the Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Kento Nanami (Image via MAPPA)

Among the most composed and reliable Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Kento Nanami would make an ideal full back, thanks to his disciplined mindset and balanced skill set. His 7:3 ratio technique allows him to identify and exploit weaknesses in enemy formations, making him effective not only in defense, but also when advancing to support attacks.

Nanami's methodical approach and unwavering professionalism reflect the consistency required of modern full backs, who must contribute on both ends of the pitch. His mature presence would offer leadership and mentorship, making him one of the most dependable and grounded Jujutsu Kaisen characters on the team.

Conclusion

The specialized abilities of Jujutsu Kaisen characters would create an unbeatable soccer team when they bring their powers into the game. The exceptional abilities of these sorcerers such as physical strength and strategic thinking would adapt flawlessly to playing soccer.

The specialized abilities of Jujutsu Kaisen characters are purely imaginary when placed in alternative competitive environments, yet their potential manifestations remain captivating to explore.

These extraordinary individuals would display their characteristic excellence, teamwork, and fighting spirit during both curses and corner kicks. They would bring the same excellence, teamwork, and fighting spirit that has made them beloved characters in one of anime's most popular series.

