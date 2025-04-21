Yandere Dark Elf episode 3: Mariabelle's temptations ignite Hinata's affection

Yandere Dark Elf episode 3, titled Shopping, was released on Sunday, April 20, 2025. The episode saw Mariabelle and Hinata experience an intimate moment in the nurse's office. Furthermore, the episode showed Hinata going shopping with his classmate, Sakura Mochida, and Mariabell. He also had a mini date with the dark elf at the end.

At the same time, Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 featured an intriguing twist at the end, with the arrival of two familiar characters. Undoubtedly, the episode had more bold moments than the previous installment, which added depth to Bell and Hinata's chemistry.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Yandere Dark Elf episode 3.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 3: Mariabelle and Hinata's special moment

Mariabelle plays volleyball (Image via Studio Elias)

Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 begins with Mariabelle playing volleyball with Sakura Mochida and others during the gym class at school. Although Bell has quickly learned the rules, she fails to make a good impression with her game. Sakura cheers her up by saying that gym classes aren't her forte as well.

At this moment, Bell hugs Hinata and asks him why she has to play volleyball when she only wanted to hang out with him. Hinata says that while he is happy that Bell is trying her best to adjust to her new life in his realm, he had hoped that she'd impress him a bit more. The moment he says that, Mariabelle returns to the field with renewed vigor.

Mariabelle, as seen in the nurse's office (Image via Studio Elias)

Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 then focuses on Mariabelle showcasing her impressive volleyball skills, even though she's using magic to detect the ball's trajectories. Yet, since she's not that athletic, Bell twists her ankle. Hinata then takes Mariabelle to the nurse's office and asks Sakura to inform the gym teacher about their sudden absence.

Meanwhile, at the nurse's office, Mariabelle asks Hinata not to worry about her, as she can do anything with him by her side. At this moment, her yandere instincts consume her as she keenly observes Hinata and says that nothing fazes her when he's around. That's why she wants the boy to stay with her forever.

Sakura Mochida in the episode (Image via Studio Elias)

Following that, in Yandere Dark Elf episode 3, Bell asks Hinata to do the magic spell on her that will make her pain go away. Hinata complies with Mariabelle's wishes and kisses her feet. However, the intensity overwhelms the boy, as he gets slightly intimate with the dark elf. Yet, Sakura's arrival ensures they don't cross their limits. She also apologizes for barging into the room without knocking.

Yandere Dark Elf episode 3: Hinata, Bell, and Sakura head to a shopping mall

Sakura, Mariabelle, and Hinata (Image via Studio Elias)

In the second segment of the Yandere Dark Elf episode 3, Hinata invites Sakura to shop with Mariabelle. The dark elf is slightly annoyed because she thought it was their special date. However, Hinata clarifies that he lacks expertise in shopping for female garments as a boy. That's why he wanted to bring Sakura with them.

The episode then shows Mariabelle and Sakura Mochida trying out different undergarments in the trial room. Bell even wears a bikini and shows it to Hinata, who gets embarrassed. After stocking up on necessary clothes, the trio heads to a cafe. Sakura asks Bell whether he had fun. Bell says she did indeed. However, she looks slightly absent-minded.

Bell and Sakura (Image via Studio Elias)

Meanwhile, Hinata goes to the washroom, leaving Bell and Sakura together. Sensing it as an opportunity, Sakura asks the dark elf whether she and Hinata are partners. Sakura is impressed by the fact that Bell can easily confess how much she loves Hinata. Sakura realizes that she needs to step up her game.

Furthermore, Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 reveals that Hinata once saved Mariabelle from humans in the other world. Interestingly, Bell used to hate humans until she met Hinata, whose sparkling eyes changed her life. She realized that Hinata was the one she wanted to be with forever.

Cecile and Mei (Image via Studio Elias)

After finishing their snacks, the party decides to head home. Once Sakura leaves, Hinata asks Bell if they could take a detour. He takes the dark elf to a serene lake, which soothes her spirits. Hinata realized that Mariabelle might have wanted to spend time alone with him. He kisses Bell on the cheeks, which moves the girl.

The duo then goes for a kiss since Bell wants to prolong their date. At this moment, a laser beam interrupts their special moment. Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 shows Cecile and Mei, Hinata's former party members, arriving at the scene. The episode ends with Cecile revealing that they have come to take Mariabelle home.

Conclusion

Yandere Dark Elf episode 3 expanded Mariabelle and Hinata's friendship, as they finally had a mini-date. The episode also featured multiple bold moments, where the dark elf desperately wanted to be close to Hinata. At the same time, the episode saw Cecile and Mei's arrival on Earth. Undoubtedly, their arrival has nicely set up the narrative.

