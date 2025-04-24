Hantengu never deserved the Upper Moon 4 rank in Demon Slayer (and for a good reason)

While the Upper Moon demons from Demon Slayer are the most powerful in the series, next only to Muzan, Hantengu's role as the Upper Moon 4 demon seems to create a debate in the fandom. While every other Upper Rank demon has proven themselves qualified for the position, Hantengu's personality traits raise the question of his viability.

With the Demon Slayer series offering no definitive answer, the controversy surrounding Hantengu's rank has raised several potential explanations for how he was chosen for the Twelve Kizuki's Upper Moon 4 position. A couple of viable possibilities have been explored in this article, based on a compilation of several facts from the series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions and contains speculative theory.

Hantengu may be unfit for the Upper Moon 4 rank in Demon Slayer, and here's why

While the Twelve Kizuki are the most powerful demons in the Demon Slayer universe, striking fear within the hearts of many, Hantengu does not exhibit as much intimidation as the others. From the very beginning of his introduction, Hantengu was shown as cowardly and weak. He was shown hiding on a staircase of the Infinity castle, cowering in fear.

Despite his cowardly attitude towards avoiding battle, he was one of the major antagonists from the Swordsmith Village arc, alongside the Upper Rank 5- Gyokko, sent to intercept the Slayers and destroy the village.

This is when the viewers were introduced to his Blood Demon Art, Emotion Manifestation, where he essentially splits himself into younger clones representing emotions.

While Hantengu has shown himself to be weak and cowardly, his emotions were the opposite of his personality. Each emotion was a fierce fighter holding immense strength that created quite the challenging battles in the Swordsmith village.

His emotional manifestations were Sekido (Anger), Karaku (Pleasure), Aizetsu (Sorrow), Urogi (Joy), Zohakuten (Hatred), and Urami (Resentment).

It is likely that whenever Hantengu uses his Emotion Manifestation, the clones take his place, who, unlike Hantengu's original form, show more aggression and power. Likely, Sekido takes charge and commands the other forms of emotions, until Zohakuten takes his place, derived based on the hierarchy of Hantengu's emotions shown in the series.

While this reasoning has some weight to it, there is also one more reason as to how Hantengu achieved his rank as the Upper Moon 4 demon. The way the hierarchy system works for the Twelve Kizuki, if a demon holding a rank dies, another demon is promoted to take the position.

While there was no indication of Hantengu being a Lower Moon before obtaining the position, this is probably the most viable reason. With the death of the previous Upper Rank 4, Muzan might have deemed Hantengu fit for the spot, therefore granting him the position.

As per the requirement of being a Lower Moon first, Nakime also took Hantengu's spot without being a Lower Moon before.

Final thoughts

Hantengu, as the Upper Moon 4 of the Twelve Kizuki, was probably the most debatable choice made in the Demon Slayer series, leaving fans to open interpretation of several reasons why it might have been. Hantengu, when using his Emotion Manifestation, is undoubtedly strong, but in his original form, does not have the intimidation factor as the rest of the Twelve Kizuki.

As the anime moves into the Infinity Castle arc, several other debatable choices might reveal themselves, due to the nature of the Demon Slayer series being so vast and detailed.

As the Hashira and the Demon Slayer Corps enter the Infinity Castle to face Muzan and the rest of the Upper Moon, the final battle is set to take place.

