Bleach TYBW needed to clarify Äs Nödt's obsession with Senbonzakura

During the Bleach: Thousand Years of Blood War saga, several Quincy invaded the Seireitei under the leadership of Yhwach. The Quincy troupe mainly consisted of elite soldiers with their own unique abilities, known as the Sternritter. Among them, one of the earlier introduced characters was the Sternritter, Äs Nödt.

During his battle against Byakuya Kuchiki, Äs Nödt stole Byakuya's Bankai- Senbonzakura using the Wandenreich Medallion. While all the others did the same, Äs Nödt showed a special attachment to Senbonzakura, which is likely something linked with his past.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculative theory and reflects the author's opinions.

Äs Nödt's obsession with Senbonzakura in Bleach: Thousand Years of Blood War, explored

Äs Nödt was first featured during episode 3 of Bleach: Thousand Years of Blood War, as he was shown fighting Renji Abarai. Shortly later, he was intercepted by Byakuya Kuchiki, who cleared Renji's misconception that the Sternritter cannot be hurt by cutting Äs Nödt's hand.

As the fight went on, Byakuya held the upper hand, deflecting all of Äs Nödt's attacks while also attacking him with his Bankai, Senbonzakura. However, as the battle progressed, Äs Nödt used a Wandenreich Medallion to absorb Byakuya's Bankai and used it against him, which ultimately led to Byakuya's defeat.

Later in the series, during Bleach: Thousand Years of Blood War- The Separation, Urahara found a way to release the stolen Bankai and further prevent them from getting stolen again using Hollowfication. Using the method, all the trapped Bankai within the medallions were released, including Senbonzakura from Äs Nödt's possession.

Later, in episode 6 of Bleach: Thousand Years of Blood War- The Separation, titled- The White Haze, Äs Nödt was again shown, this time facing Rukiya Kuchiki, while constantly mentioning how he missed possessing the Senbonzakura. Even during Byakuya's later entry into the fight, Äs Nödt can be seen obsessing over the former's Bankai, Senbonzakura.

While Tite Kubo, the mangaka, did an excellent job writing the masterpiece, the lack of explanation as to why Äs Nödt was obsessed with Senbonzakura was missing, making the scenario rushed and leaving it open to interpretation.

Why was Äs Nödt obsessed with Senbonzakura (speculative)?

Äs Nödt's obsession with Senbonzakura is evident in the anime (Image via Pierrot)

Äs Nödt's obsession with Senbonzakura can be related to his history with the Kuchiki family. A theory can be speculated upon based on the facts presented in the Bleach series. While other Sternritter's goals were to eliminate the Captains and steal their Bankai, Äs Nödt didn't show any intention of killing Byakuya, but rather torture and humiliate him "for eternity."

Maybe his obsession with hurting Byakuya and making him suffer was a result of Sojun or Ginrei Kuchiki's actions. In the past, when the Shinigami exterminated the Quincy race, maybe the Kuchiki family was responsible for Äs Nödt's death. There is also a possibility that Sojun might have died after the battle with Äs Nödt.

Final thoughts

Unlike the other Sternritters from the series, Äs Nödt showed a particular obsession with the Kuchiki family and Senbonzakura, leading to a lot of speculations like the one made in this article. The lack of explanations provided in the narrative is a missed opportunity that could have been explored to provide more depth to Äs Nödt's character.

As Bleach progresses to the fourth and final part of the Thousand Years of Blood War saga, namely Bleach: Thousand Years of Blood War- The Calamity, sometime later in 2025, the final fight between Ichigo and Yhwach approaches. This leaves fans on the edge of their seats.

