10 Bleach characters who should have had Bankai, ranked weakest to strongest

Bleach characters are some of the most dynamic and well-crafted personalities in the world of anime and manga. Of all the fascinating characters, the idea of attaining Bankai, the highest form of a Shinigami's Zanpakuto, is the pinnacle of strength and progress.

However, not every character gets to experience this development within the main story, which leaves fans wondering about the untapped potential that lies dormant in some of their favorites.

This listicle will delve into the top 10 Bleach characters who never got their Bankai moment but deserved it. These characters, from Hiyori Sarugaki's fierce combat skills to Kira Izuru's strategic mind, had the potential to alter the course of story arcs and battles.

10 Bleach characters who deserve a Bankai

10) Kaien Shiba

Kaien Shiba as seen in episode 49 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kaien Shiba, the former lieutenant of the 13th Division, was a beloved mentor known for his bravery and dedication. His kind and loving personality was adored by many. Kaien can control water with his Shikai, Nejibana, to create strong, flowing attacks. But Kaien's tale ended suddenly when he lost his life protecting his honor.

A possible Bankai for Kaien could have greatly increased his water manipulation, allowing him to produce enormous tidal waves or even alter the battlefield's terrain. Additionally, with his compassion and kind heart, he could have made the list of powerful Bleach characters.

9) Kira Izuru

Kira Izuru as seen in episode 218 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kira Izuru, the melancholic lieutenant of the 3rd Division, is one of the more silent Bleach characters. His Shikai, Wabisuke, doubles the weight of objects it strikes. Moreover, his Shikai offers more strategic advantages than raw power. However, without a Bankai, Kira's potential is largely untapped.

Kira's ability to control weight could be enhanced by a Bankai, potentially allowing him the ability to control gravity itself. Imagine a Bankai that creates zones where everything becomes infinitely heavy to immobilize his opponents. This would indefinitely make Kira a crucial asset in battles.

8) Yumichika Ayasegawa

Yumichika Ayasegawa as seen in episode 28 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yumichika Ayasegawa is one of the more vibrant Bleach characters who serve in the 11th Division. He uses the Shikai Ruri'iro Kujaku, a weapon that depletes the spiritual energy of an adversary. Yumichika conceals his true strength out of concern that it goes against his fighting principles.

A Bankai might enable Yumichika to temporarily absorb the abilities of several enemies or even drain spiritual energy from them all at once. He could then become a very adaptable fighter with excellent offensive and defensive potential.

7) Momo Hinamori

Momo Hinamori as seen in episode 224 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Momo Hinamori, the loyal and determined lieutenant of the 5th Division, wields the Shikai Tobiume, allowing her to create and fire explosive energy blasts. Momo is one of those Bleach characters who may have a soft exterior, but she's a strong, determined fighter. Momo could have displayed her growth and resiliency with a Bankai.

If Momo were to get her own Bankai, it might enhance her explosive abilities and enable her to control energy fields or produce enormous energy blasts. Moreover, since Momo's ability is an attribute of fire, it could become one of the most visually stunning Bankai releases in Bleach.

6) Yachiru Kusajishi

Yachiru Kusajishi as seen in episode 39 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

One of the most mysterious Bleach characters is Yachiru Kusajishi, the lively lieutenant of the 11th Division. She is extremely skilled in combat and has immense spiritual pressure. Unusual for a Shikai, her Sanpo Kenjū manifests two creatures to fight alongside Yachiru without altering the blade.

A focused attack by Sanpo Kenjū has sufficient strength to split the earth deeply where it lands. Also, given Yachiru's relationship with Kenpachi Zaraki, her potential Bankai would probably be strong and chaotic. It will probably involve a more powerful manifestation of powers likely in a single ultimate form.

5) Rangiku Matsumoto

Rangiku Matsumoto as seen in episode 224 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Tenth Division Lieutenant Rangiku Matsumoto is one of the most charismatic Bleach characters. Her Shikai Haineko turns her Zanpakuto into ashes. She can attack from a distance and change tactics in a variety of combat scenarios thanks to her ability to control ash.

However, without a Bankai, Rangiku's full potential is unrealized. Haineko's powers could be enhanced by a Bankai, allowing her to shape the ash into various objects like barriers or weapons. As a result, she might become a more versatile fighter, improving both her offensive and defensive skills.

4) Mashiro Kuna

Mashiro Kuna as seen in episode 209 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Mashiro Kuna is a Visored and former lieutenant of the 9th Division, who is known for her agility and combat skills. Her physical ability is enhanced by her Hollow mask, which makes her one of the most swift and powerful Bleach characters. Mashiro could reach new heights in her abilities with a Bankai.

Imagine a Bankai that unleashes energy-based attacks or improves her physical skills, making her an extremely potent fighter. With her Shikai unexplored, the attributes of her Bankai remain purely speculative.

3) Hiyori Sarugaki

Hiyori Sarugaki as seen in episode 285 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hiyori Sarugaki, another Visored and former lieutenant, uses the Shikai Kubikiri Orochi to transform her katana into a large cleaver with a blade that resembles a serrated saw. Hiyori could combine her Shinigami and Hollow abilities into a Bankai, making it a lethal and adaptable weapon.

It might entail a longer, more menacing blade with corrosive or poisonous attributes to fit her bold and ferocious nature. Due to her combination of Hollow and Shinigami powers and her fierce fighting skills, Hiyori ranks among the strongest Bleach characters.

2) Lisa Yadomaru

Lisa Yadomaru as seen in episode 124 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Lisa Yadomaru is a Visored who used to be an 8th Division lieutenant and is one of the most calm and serious Bleach characters. Her Shikai, Haguro Tonbo, quickly transforms into an exceptionally long polearm with a spade on one end and a heavy ball on the other.

Considering her proficiency with a melee weapon, her Bankai may involve the creation of multiple weapons specializing in long-range attacks. It might also introduce new abilities, such as energy manipulation or enhanced physical attacks that showcase her versatility and strength.

1) Hachigen Ushoda

Hachigen as seen in episode 123 (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hachigen Ushōda, commonly known as Hachi, is one of the most powerful Bleach characters who never showcased a Bankai. As a member of the Visored and a former lieutenant of the Kido Corps, Hachi is renowned for his proficiency in Kido. He is one of the strongest Kidō practitioners in the series who can effortlessly cast powerful spells.

Hachi's already remarkable Kido skills will likely be enhanced by his potential Bankai. Additionally, this Bankai might improve his offensive skills, allowing him to use devastating Kido attacks that can destroy several opponents at once. Additionally, Hachi's Bankai might introduce new, unique spells that reflect his deep understanding and mastery of Kido, making him a force to be reckoned with.

Conclusion

Considering these Bleach characters who couldn't obtain Bankai makes one appreciate and be curious about the depth of Kubo's storytelling. Their tales are intricately woven throughout the series, demonstrating how important their contributions are even in the absence of Bankai. While their ultimate forms are never revealed, imagining their potential provides a fascinating glimpse into what could have been.

