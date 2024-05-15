10 fast anime characters with the best animation of speed, ranked

One of the most hotly debated power scaling topics amongst anime fans is comparing the speed of fast anime characters, often with the goal of determining who is the fastest. One of the biggest problems which crops up when comparing these fast anime characters is different power systems and means of speed.

However, one fairly level playing ground to compare these fast anime characters on is the overall quality of the animation which is used to portray this speed. Likewise, the following list ranks its entrants not on how fast they are relative to one another, but on the quality of the animation which is used to portray these feats of speed.

Disclaimer: The following list represents the author's opinion and their opinion only.

Killua Zoldyck, Toji Fushiguro, and more fast anime characters rank at the top in terms of animation quality

10) Minato Namikaze (Naruto)

Minato Namikaze as seen in the Naruto anime (Image via Pierrot)

While Minato Namikaze may be regarded as noteworthy among fast anime characters thanks to his Flying Raijin jutsu and Body Flicker Technique, his speed is far from the best animated. With respect to the former technique, its functionality in being a means of teleportation rather than truly “fast” movement inherently limits the quality of animation that can come from it. After all, there’s only so many ways to animate someone blipping in and out of space and reality.

The Body Flicker Technique is likewise similarly unimpressive, basically seeing four or so frames of a character disappearing and some shaky lines being left in the aftermath. With the character typically just reappearing at their destination unceremoniously, its animation is unimpressive and unmemorable.

9) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki as seen in the Bleach TYBW anime (Image via Pierrot)

The Bleach anime has its own version of the Body Flicker Technique, called the Flash Step in creator Tite Kubo’s series. The technique is essentially the same, but in Bleach it’s given some additional frames showing both the user’s body and their aftereffects, making for a more pleasant viewing experience.

That being said, its aforementioned similarity to the Body Flicker is what lands one fast anime character low on this list, that being Ichigo Kurosaki. In the original anime, the technique’s animation is much less impressive than other entries on this list. Likewise, with Ichigo having yet to use the technique in a memorable way with respect to animation in the TYBW anime series, he remains one of many fast anime characters with poor animation of his speed.

8) Yoruichi Shihoin (Bleach)

Yoruichi as seen in the original Bleach anime series (Image via Pierrot)

Edging out Ichigo is fellow cast member and fast anime characters member Yoruichi Shihoin, with her advantage mainly coming from her reputation as a master of the technique and her more flashy uses of it. That being said, she also suffers from a lack of use in the contemporary TYBW anime series, and the technique remains relatively unimpressive with respect to animation during the original series, even in her expert hands.

7) Sanji (One Piece)

Sanji seen activating his Ifrit Jambe form (Image via Toei Animation)

During One Piece’s Wano arc, Sanji was finally accepted as one of many fast anime characters with the awakening of his latent abilities, manifesting as the Ifrit Jambe form. In this form, Sanji was able to move much faster than the human eye could see, with enemy Queen unable to track him no matter what he tried to do.

The animation of Sanji’s speed in this sequence edges out prior entries for having significantly more flair and feel to it, both in the buildup to and actual execution of his acceleration. For one, Sanji is visible to viewers nearly the entire time, inherently earning a win over Flash Step and Body Flicker users. There’s also the fact that his speed is woven into his fighting style, rather than being something used in the midst of a fight in specific cases for specific reasons.

6) Killua Zoldyck (Hunter x Hunter)

Killua's Godspeed form as seen in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Similarly, Hunter x Hunter’s Killua Zoldyck is another of many fast anime characters whose most recognizable speed feat is his Godspeed form. Like Sanji, the speed Killua gets in this form plays a direct role in his fighting style, which is also displayed in the actual animation of the technique.

Rather than simply disappearing and reappearing in focus, camera cuts and panning shots of the overall scene are used to display his speed. The impact his enemies are seen taking from the technique further heightens the animation approach to its portrayal. This all combines to make for a more enthralling scene which stays in the minds of viewers even years after seeing it for the first time.

5) Satoru Gojo (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Gojo as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While Satoru Gojo’s overall skills are constantly lauded in the Jujutsu Kaisen series, the anime’s second season cemented him as one of many fast anime characters. Gojo also benefits from getting incredible animation in the scene highlighting his speed, which sees him rushing across a massive Shibuya train station platform in what’s truly an instant.

The entire time, he’s seen carefully picking his targets of transfigured humans while avoiding any unnecessary full human deaths. It’s a rare instance of a closeup portrayal of speed being just as effective as any other perspective would be, and makes for a high quality final product which is both impressive and effectively communicates his abilities.

4) Toji Fushiguro (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Toji as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime series (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Fellow Jujutsu Kaisen cast member Toji Fushiguro is also hailed as one of many fast anime characters thanks to his Heavenly Restriction. This is essentially a “deal” which gave him immense physical strength in exchange for revoked access to the series’ power system. What’s important, though, is that Toji’s speed is always put over by the animation surrounding his character.

Whereas the Body Flicker Technique and Flash Step typically fail by focusing too closely on the character using the ability, Toji’s closeups work because of the specific angles used. Scenes like him sneaking up on Gojo, Granny Ogami, and Takuma Ino work because of the depth given to these closeup shots. In other words, while the focus may be a closeup one, the overall distance the shot covers heightens the animation quality of Toji’s impressive speed.

3) Shinra Kusakabe (Fire Force)

Shinra Kusakabe as seen in the Fire Force anime (Image via David Productions)

Fire Force’s Shinra Kusakabe is a particularly unique case here, as his powers are inherently linked to his speed and identity as one of many fast anime characters. This is due to his speed coming from the powerful flames which emanate from his feet and propel him forward, allowing him to even canonically move faster than the speed of light.

Likewise, the animation highlighting this incredible speed is always exceptional for many of the above stated reasons. However, the animation surrounding his surpassing the speed of light is what truly sets him apart amongst fast anime characters. Fans can literally see his body breaking down and becoming a streak of light, before suddenly reappearing without explanation. The focus on and detail in this full process is what earns Shinra such a high ranking here.

2) Izuku “Deku” Midoriya (My Hero Academia)

Deku as seen in the My Hero Academia anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia’s Deku may not be someone fans typically think of when discussing fast anime characters, but he definitely deserves a spot in the conversation. Animation showing his speed is also some of the best on this list, especially when including the events of the franchise’s anime films in addition to the mainline television anime.

Like many other high-ranking entries, sweeping shots which cover lots of ground and show just how quickly Deku is moving play a key role in why the animation of his speed is so great. Studio BONES’ approach to his powers further highlights this, often filling in the blanks from the source material with great feats of speed from the new-gen protagonist.

1) Zenitsu Agatsuma (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba)

Zenitsu as seen in the Demon Slayer anime series (Image via ufotable)

Last but certainly not least, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’s Zenitsu Agatsuma is definitely deserving of the top entry here in terms of how well-animed fast anime characters are. His Thunderclap and Flash technique is the best example of this, showing him covering large swaths of ground almost instantaneously.

Demon Slayer’s typical excellent animation from studio ufotable also comes into play here, both emphasizing the distance Zenitsu is actually traveling and doing so in an aesthetically pleasing manner. It’s one of the most recognizable, memorable, and impressively animated showcasing of speed in the medium at large.

In conclusion

While fast anime characters are always inherently interesting, what can truly make them memorable is how well their speed is animated. The above entries specifically demonstrate this, with many of the top ranks going to those characters whose studios go above and beyond for them when they show their stuff.

Related links