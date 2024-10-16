10 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who deserved a better ending than what Akutami gave them

Quite a few Jujutsu Kaisen characters were victims of the fate creator Gege Akutami thought out for them. Even with the series concluded, many debated the endings given to different characters in the series and how fair or unfair they turned out to be.

Characters like Suguru Geto, Kento Nanami, Hiromi Higuruma, Riko Amanai, and others likely deserved better endings than what they were given. While changing some of the characters' fates would have little impact on the main story, an alteration in others' endings would just change Jujutsu Kaisen in a major way. Here's a list of Jujutsu Kaisen characters who deserved better endings.

Disclaimer: This article contains the opinion of the author.

Jujutsu Kaisen characters who deserved better endings

1) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto (Image via MAPPA)

Suguru Geto kicks off this list of Jujutsu Kaisen characters who deserved a better ending. The manner in which his character was done away seemed a little unfair. Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was quite impressive, and his role in Gojo's Past Arc was simply brilliant. He was perfectly set up to be the series' antagonist—abilities, connection to the cast, design, and motivation.

But then Akutami revealed that it was someone else operating in his body. Geto possessed the necessary elements to serve as the main antagonist due to his conflict being more personal. Gojo's best friend took the opposite route after witnessing how corrupt the Jujutsu World was. His role also showcased what would happen when Curse exorcism was given to teenagers to handle.

2) Kento Nanami

Kento Nanami (Image via MAPPA)

A popular name in the fandom among Jujutsu Kaisen characters is that of Kento Nanami. A Grade 1 Sorcerer, Nanami was introduced as a close mentor to protagonist Yuji Itadori. His abilities need no introduction, Nanami's nickname being the 7:3 sorcerer thanks to his technique. But then again, despite being in a supporting role, more could have been done with Nanami.

He majorly appears in the Vs. Mahito Arc and the Shibuya Incident Arc. His involvement in the story was lacking in some respect when looking at other characters who got more screen time. Moreover, his death in Shibuya was highly unfortunate, given his connection to Yuji and Gojo mainly. He did not deserve to die there, fighting alone before being dispatched by Mahito. Rather, it would have been better to see him survive and fight once more before finally retiring.

3) Mai Zenin

Mai Zenin (Image via MAPPA)

A popular name among female Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Mai Zenin was the sister of Maki Zenin. Like her sister, she too was mistreated by her clan for having little talent in Jujutsu. But unlike her sister, she was content living under their thumb. Maki's rebellion compelled Mai to become a sorcerer, for which she resented her sister.

She met her end when she sacrificed herself to take away Maki's little remaining Cursed Energy (CE) and unleash her Heavenly Restriction. It was definitely admirable and emotional to watch. However, it was also a point where the sisters finally reconciled. Had Mai not sacrificed herself, it would have been stellar to have the sister duo fight together and possibly change the course of battle in Shinjuku later.

4) Gojo Satoru

Gojo Satoru (Image via MAPPA)

When speaking of Jujutsu Kaisen characters, mention of Gojo Satoru's name cannot be avoided. One of animanga's most popular characters, Gojo was sidelined for most of the story (sealed away) before meeting his demise following his bout with Ryomen Sukuna. While it is understandable why these decisions were taken, Gojo did deserve to survive till the end.

Similar to his best friend Geto, Gojo underwent considerable development following the Star Plasma incident. He took the route opposite to Geto. Upon Geto's departure and subsequent death, he had to bear the weight of being the strongest alone. Further, he did not get to see his dream of raising strong sorcerers for tomorrow materialize. With a number of other characters returning, Gojo too deserved to be among them to usher in the new era of Jujutsu Society.

5) Hiromi Higuruma

Hiromi Higuruma (Image via MAPPA)

One of the three Jujutsu Kaisen characters tipped to have potential equal to Gojo was Hiromi Higuruma. His Cursed Technique was awakened when Kenjaku remotely cast Idle Transfiguration and began the Culling Games. It took him just over a month to understand his newfound abilities. Moreover, he picked up Reverse Cursed Technique on the fly when battling Sukuna.

But he was soon sidelined when he took Sukuna's slashes head on. From then, he was taken away and not seen till the final chapter or so. Fans did not get to see the one possessing immense potential truly in action. He did play his role in the fight, but the manner in which his technique failed and the fate he faced felt a little unfair to his character. He should have been able to contribute more.

6) Yu Haibara

Yu Haibara (Image via MAPPA)

In a minor supporting role, there is a little known of Yu Haibara among the roster of Jujutsu Kaisen characters. He was a first-year attending Tokyo Jujutsu High alongside Nanami in 2006. Yu received very limited screen time, and not much was revealed about him. He supposedly lost his life when a mission he was sent on with Nanami went sideways.

The series should have done a bit more for Yu's character. He certainly seemed interesting and someone who shared a different dynamic with Nanami. Although his skill level is unknown, he can be gauged to be a Grade 2 sorcerer, i.e., relatively powerful. It was his death that affected both Nanami and Geto, so possibly not killing him off early and building him more would have served better.

7) Toji Fushiguro

Toji Fushiguro (Image via MAPPA)

Again, when mentioning Jujutsu Kaisen characters, Toji Fushiguro cannot be left out. Father to Megumi Fushiguro, he was one of two who was actually a threat to Gojo. Despite possessing no CE, he was an incredibly powerful individual, nicknamed the "Sorcerer Killer" thanks to his line of work. Toji broke the chains of fate by killing Riko Amanai, whose death changed Geto as well.

So, Toji altered the course of the entire story with what he did. But then again, he was killed by an awakened Gojo. Although he briefly appeared during the Shibuya Incident, he took his own life upon learning of Megumi's safety. Possibly not killing off could have served the character better. In essence, it would have changed Megumi's fate as well and once again caused a huge shift in the storyline.

8) Yuki Tsukumo

Yuki Tsukumo (Image via MAPPA)

One of the Four Special Grade Sorcerers, Yuki Tsukumo is one of the more unique Jujutsu Kaisen characters. Yuki met her end when she and Choso fought Kenjaku in an attempt to protect Tengen from the villain. The ancient sorcerer proved too cunning and too powerful as Yuki succumbed to her injuries and passed away.

But it cannot be denied that Yuki did possess potential as a character. She embodied a strong ideal—a Cursed Spirit-free world—by detaching from CE. As this was misaligned with what the higher-ups wanted, she chose to operate by herself. She was right in what she wanted and deserved to see how things were, no matter how dire they seemed initially. Yuki surviving the Kenjaku fight could have changed the course of the Shinjuku Showdown.

9) Riko Amanai

Riko Amanai (Image via MAPPA)

Like Yuki, Riko Amanai is unique among Jujutsu Kaisen characters. Introduced as the Star Plasma Vessel, she was the focus in Gojo's Past Arc. It was her death that changed Gojo and Geto forever. They were assigned to protect her and bring her to Tengen for the Merger. But the events of the arc changed her perspective, and she desired to continue living, which made Geto change his decision.

However, at the moment, she was assassinated by Toji. Had she survived, the story would have changed in a major way. Geto might not have turned evil and possibly received help from Gojo and Yuki. Anyhow, Riko was just a regular girl in junior high who simply wanted to live her life, free of the Jujutsu World's darkness. She most certainly did not deserve to suffer the fate she did at Toji's hands.

10) Kokichi Muta, aka Mechamaru

Kokichi Muta (Image via MAPPA)

Finally, concluding this list of Jujutsu Kaisen characters is Mechamaru, aka Kokichi Muta. His case is also complex, coming down to its subjective nature. His death could be labeled as "tragic justice"—a reckless yet desperate decision with severe consequences. Many empathize with his desire for freedom and normalcy, and his last stand is testament to his remorse.

But Kokichi Muta deserved a better fate, his ending embodying the series' theme of how cruel and unforgiving the Jujutsu World is. His life of suffering was quite unfortunate, and he was not wrong to want to be normal. However, his choices were not all that proper. He did make amends in the end, leading to the question: was Kokichi a victim of circumstance or one who decided his fate?

