Gotouge had foreshadowed the major Demon Slayer deaths way before the manga ended

With the end of the Demon Slayer manga, major demon slayer deaths have left the fans in disbelief, as some of their favourite characters have died in the final fight against Muzan and his Upper Moon demons. While fans found the deaths hard to endure, Gotouge might have already foreshadowed them before the chapter began.

In chapter 200 of the manga, several Hashira and Slayers made it till sunrise. However, not all of them survived the fight, dying shortly afterwards. Upon closer look, Gotouge might have craftily presented the deaths in the chapter's cover while also giving out a major spoiler to Tanjiro.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculative theory and reflects the author's opinions.

Gotouge foreshadowed major Demon Slayer deaths before they happened

Chapter 200 of the Demon Slayer manga, titled The Price of Victory, featured the aftermath of the battle against Muzan. However, before the chapter even began, Koyoharu Gotouge, the mangaka, might have foreshadowed all the major Demon Slayer deaths that were about to follow in the pages.

Gotouge craftily placed the Slayers who were about to die in the chapter on the right side of the cover, while also placing those who survived on the left. Although this may be a minute indication that can be easily overlooked, if this were the mangaka's true intentions, they had to be credited for their craftiness and ingenuity.

The deaths of the Serpent Hashira- Obanai Iguro, the Stone Hashira- Gyomei Himejima, and the Love Hashira- Mitsuri Kanroji were very clear throughout the pages. However, Tanjiro's death might have been debated among many, as he was shown to survive by the end of the series. The inclusion of Tanjiro was simply because he actually died in the chapter.

After the fight, while everyone was evaluating the consequences of the battle, Giyu found Tanjiro sitting motionless after killing Muzan and losing his left arm. While the plot makes Tanjiro turn into a demon in the following chapters, he is dead in the particular chapter in question.

While Sanemi and Giyu survived, Gyomei, Obanai, and Mitsuri were the major Demon Slayer deaths from Chapter 200 (Image via Shueisha)

In the chapter, Gyomei refused to take any medical aid, exclaiming that it be given to the younger demon slayers and claiming his time had come, marking the first of many major Demon Slayer deaths in the chapter. While passing away, Gyomei saw the kids whom he thought betrayed him years ago, and finally understood the reasons for their actions.

As for Iguro and Mitsuri, both died in each other's arms, confessing their love and all the happiness from the time they had spent together. While dying, Mitsuri asked if Obanai would take her as his wife if they were to be reborn as humans, to which he immediately agreed, and the couple met their end together.

As for the others directly involved in the fight, Giyu and Sanemi were the only Hashira who could survive the fight. While there was a momentary indication that Sanemi might be dead, this was clarified shortly. Both Zanitsu and Inosuke also survived despite sustaining critical injuries.

Final thoughts

Chapter 200, titled The Price of Victory, of the manga featured major demon slayer deaths, making it one of the most emotional and sorrowful chapters. While many fans of the series were relieved to see the end of Muzan, others debated the cost it took to achieve the victory.

The major Demon Slayer deaths are yet to be shown in the anime as the series reaches the climax following the Infinity Castle arc. The fight between Muzan and the Slayers is yet to be revealed as the anime series progresses.

