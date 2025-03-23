Gotouge's usage of the Twelve Kizuki's Lower Moons in Demon Slayer proves how inconsequential they are

One of Koyoharu Gotouge's best works is the anime/manga series Demon Slayer. The series became an instant sensation among fans due to its extraordinary storyline and impeccable visuals. Demon Slayer also offers a variety of unique characters and some of the best action sequences to date.

Ad

However, despite all the praise and glory, many still question the unused potential of the Twelve Kizuki, especially the Lower Moon demons. Muzan casually killing them off left a sense of confusion that may just be the reluctance of the Mangaka to flesh them out more.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the writer's opinions.

Gotouge did not do justice to the Twelve Kizuki's Lower Moons from Demon Slayer

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Twelve Kizuki from Demon Slayer was a rank given to demons Muzan hand-picked himself. Among them, the ranking was further divided into the Upper Moon and the Lower Moon based on the power level. The Upper Moon demons, as claimed by Muzan himself, have held their ranks for centuries and haven't been replaced.

The Twelve Kizuki's Upper Moon demon ranks consisted of Kokushibo, Doma, Akaza, Nakime, Hantengu, Gyokko, and a shared rank between Gyutaro and Daki. Meanwhile, the Lower Moon consisted of Enmu, Rokuro, Wakurabe, Mukago, Rui, and Kamanue.

Ad

Yes, Muzan's favoritism to the Upper-Rank demons can be understandable due to their power and strength, however, killing the Lower Moon just because he was upset with Tanjiro doesn't make sense and creates a smoke of confusion. Killing characters like the Lower Moon, who obviously are not like regular demons, felt a wasted potential for showcasing them.

The Lower Moon gathered in the Infinity Castle from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

While Rui and Enmu got their features in the Mount Natagumo arc and Mugen Train arc respectively, the rest had no features or formal introductions. The best known about them were only their names, that was also right before Muzan decided to kill them off. Even Kyogai, a former Lower Moon had his feature in the Tsuzumi Mansion arc.

Ad

Given that the Upper Moon has held their position over centuries, the Lower Moon has at least survived for a few decades, unlike other demons. Maybe a little diligence towards their storylines could have been beneficial. They all, except Rui and Enmu, felt like a rushed part of the story which Goutouge just wanted to get over with.

Why were the Twelve Kizuki's Lower Moon ignored in Demon Slayer (speculative)

The Lower Moon had so much potential storyline from Demon Slayer (Image via Shueisha)

Koyoharu Gotouge, while doing a fantastic job in the main storyline seems to have forgotten about the Lower Moon demons. No information was given about them, regarding how they were made. Yes, Kibutsuji Muzan made them, but that's just common knowledge. Given how the backstories of every other demon were highlighted in the series, the Lower Moon was ignored completely.

Ad

While Rui and Enmu have received somewhat of a backstory the others were completely ignored. Maybe the Mangaka's rush to finish the main storyline played a role here, or could've just been that he didn't care for them as much as the other demons.

The story and appearance of the Lower Moon in the series, especially Rokuro, Wakurabe, Mukago, and Kamanue, were felt very insignificant due to the absence of material on them. Given they were part of the Twelve Kizuki, they should have been more focused on and fleshed out to add more depth. If not much, they could have had small parts in the main storyline like Rui and Enmu.

Ad

In light of the upcoming Infinity Castle arc, the Lower Moon could have at least played supporting roles, if not been killed earlier. Due to their cloudy and brief presentation, the Lower Moon of the Twelve Kizuki did not deserve the ending they got in the Demon Slayer series.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback