Why is the Gun Devil so feared in Chainsaw Man? Explained

The Gun Devil is among the most feared characters in the Chainsaw Man manga. It was first mentioned by Makima in chapter 12, but it made its first appearance in chapter 75.

The Gun Devil is a powerful entity that all devil hunters are anxious to kill. It is feared in Chainsaw Man due to its overwhelming power and ability to cause mass destruction. Here is an analysis of why the Gun Devil is so feared among others in the series.

Gun Devil's Origins in Chainsaw Man

As first mentioned by Makima in chapter 12 of the Chainsaw Man manga, the Gun Devil first appeared 13 years ago in the US. The Gun Devil was born from the worldwide rise in gun-related crimes and the fear surrounding firearms. The Gun Devil manifested on November 18 following a major terrorist attack in America.

Due to the fear of guns and gun-related violence, a lot of civilians started owning guns to protect themselves. On top of that, the media constantly showed gun violence, which added to their fears. This fueled the strength and eventual manifestation of the Gun Devil.

On November 18, the Gun Devil went on a rampage in the US, killing over 1.2 million people. Afterward, the Gun Devil's location remained unknown until 1997 in Japan. The president of the US commissioned the 20% Gun Devil to kill Makima, offering him the one-year lifespan of every citizen in America in exchange.

Once in Japan, the Gun Devil confronted Makima. Despite using her abilities, Makima was unable to defeat the Gun Devil. His remnants fused with the corpse of Aki Hayakawa, who had died earlier in the battle, creating the Gun Fiend. It then headed to Aki's residence, where Denji and Power were present.

After receiving a call from Makima about the situation, Denji asked Power to stay alert and keep her distance. As soon as he opened the door, the Gun Fiend attacked Denji, unleashing a barrage of gunfire that blew out the entire residence. The force of the attack sent Denji and Power flying out of the building.

Residents of the area pleaded with Denji to fight the Gun Fiend, offering him their blood to boost his strength. With this surge in power, Denji finally defeated the Gun Fiend, killing it.

How Devils gain power, explained

A Devil in Chainsaw Man derives its power from the concept of fear felt by humans and other creatures. The fear associated with the Devil's name enhances its strength. They are primarily born in Hell and are the manifestation of human fears.

The incidents leading to the manifestation and nature of the Gun Devil are what give it more power. Too much gun violence and crimes have struck humans with a lingering fear of guns and ammunition. Because the Gun Devil actively uses guns to fight, that also contributes to the boost of its power, like a neverending loop, the very reason he was so feared among others.

The Gun Devil is one of the most feared Devils in the Chainsaw Man manga series. Earlier chapters of the manga illustrate how the Gun Devil was pursued by devil hunters from all communities. Because of its powers, it posed an imminent threat that needed to be neutralized.

The Gun Devil arc spans chapters 71-79 in the manga. The upcoming movie, Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc, focuses on the Bomb Girl arc. With only two more arcs to follow, fans eagerly await the screening.

