Is Thomas Andre a National Level Hunter in Solo Leveling? Explained

The Hunter profession from the Solo Leveling series comes with fame and responsibilities. As the gates started appearing worldwide, many hunters have risen to the opportunity, making it a worldwide profession. While some hunters have chosen the profession for a livelihood, others who thrived for strength have grown in popularity.

With every nation competing to represent themselves and holding the best hunters in the world, five such individuals have been named. They form the elite squad of hunters known as the National Level Hunters. Upon his introduction, many fans have wondered, "Is Thomas Andre a National Level Hunter?" Yes, Thomas Andre is a National Level Hunter, and he was ranked number one until Sung Jinwoo surpassed him.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Solo Leveling manhwa.

Why is Andre National Level in Solo Leveling

Thomas Andre as shown in the manhwa (Image via D&C Media KAKAO)

Thomas Andre from the Solo Leveling series is the strongest hunter, ranking first among the five National Hunters, and also the strongest hunter in America. He became a National Hunter after defeating and surviving against the dragon Kamish, alongside the other S-Rank hunters. After defeating the dragon, they were granted the power and authority equivalent to a nation.

Thomas Andre, along with the other hunters who defeated Kamish, were given the title of the National Hunters, which is a rank above the typical S-Rank. His becoming a National Hunter already proves how strong he is. Additionally, he was at the top of the elite group, being the strongest hunter in the world before Sung Jinwoo surpassed him.

It is later revealed that Thomas Andre and the top four hunters in the world, collectively the National Hunters, all possess the power from the Rulers, an ancient race of angelic warriors created by the Absolute Being. As a vessel of the Ruler, Thomas' strength commands him respect and fear from all the other S-Rank hunters and governments worldwide.

How Andre stacks up to the other National Level Hunters, explored

All the National Hunters from the Solo Leveling manhwa are extremely strong, but Andre has an edge over them, hence his rank. Going down the list, Liu Zhigang and Andre do not have a huge gap in their powers, but Andre is definitely stronger than Liu.

Christopher Reed, the third-ranking National Hunter, is rumored to be around the same power level as Andre's. However, due to Christopher's limited appearances in the series, an exact evaluation cannot be made. Meanwhile, Siddharth Bachchan's abilities cannot be compared with Andre's, as he is never revealed in the series.

Sung Jinwoo is the only hunter who surpassed Thomas Andre in battle during the International Guild Conference arc, to the point where Andre surrendered after a monumental battle between the two. While the battle cements Jinwoo's rise to the number one in the world, it also shows that, despite how strong Andre might be, he isn't invincible.

Final thoughts

Despite losing his fight to Jinwoo, Thomas Andre from Solo Leveling warrants respect and recognition for his rank as a National Hunter and a vessel of the Rulers. Thomas, while not being the number one among the National Hunters anymore, is still the strongest hunter in America.

While a glimpse of him is shown during season 2 of the Solo Leveling anime, a further elaborate feature from him can be expected. However, it might be a while as the anime series just completed the Jeju Island arc and is heading towards season 3, which will feature the Recruitment arc and onwards.

