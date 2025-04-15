A1 Pictures could do justice to Thomas Andre in Solo Leveling anime in a way the manhwa couldn't

The anime series Solo Leveling has provided some of the most recognizable and popular characters in the anime universe of current times. Among them are the Hunters, the main factions that set the tone for the series and are responsible for the development of the storyline. Among the most powerful Hunters from the series, one of the recognizable ones is Thomas Andre.

Thomas Andre is the strongest Hunter in the world, the strongest from America, and holds the 1st position among the five National Level Hunters. While Andre has yet to feature in the anime, his presence in the manhwa has been exhilarating. However, his fight against Jinwoo in the manhwa is quite lacking, which can be given justice in the anime by A1 Pictures.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculative theory and spoilers from the Solo Leveling anime/manhwa and reflects the author's opinions.

Thomas Andre's character might get a revamp in the Solo Leveling anime

In light of the recent Solo Leving season 2, an expectation can be made to revamp Thomas Andre's character in the anime. To explain more extensively, in the recent season, one of the most recent highly anticipated fights was between Beru, the Ant King, and Sung Jinwoo in the Jeju Island arc.

While the fight sequence can be considered one of the best highlights from the series, the Solo Leveling manhwa didn't portray it so interestingly and elaborately. In the manhwa series, Beru was not shown so vicious and buffed like he was shown in the anime. One of the key points for the fight sequence to be so highly anticipated was because of his character buff shown by A1 Pictures.

Given that A1 Pictures has already given us one instance where they can create hype and make sequences interesting in the anime, the expectation can be held for Thomas Andre. Similar to the Beru and Jinwoo fight in the Solo Leveling manhwa, the encounter between Sung Jinwoo and Thomas Andre also does not carry much potential for creating hype among the fandom.

Thomas Andre's fight with Sung Jinwoo in the Solo Leveling manhwa

Thomas Andre makes his appearance in Chapter 145 of the manhwa (Image via D&C Media KAKAO)

In Chapter 145 of the manhwa during the International Guild Conference arc, while Sung Jinwoo was fighting, or rather overwhelming Hwang Dongsoo, Thomas Andre appeared and intervened. Despite his attempt to intimidate Jinwoo, Jinwoo confronted him. Both of them stepped outside after Jinwoo made sure that Jinho was taken to the hospital, after being critically injured in the prior altercation.

As the incident carried over to Chapter 146, Andre offered Jinwoo one last chance to surrender, which her refused again. Angered by Jinwoo's refusal, both Shadow Monarchs clashed alongside their army of shadows. Thomas took out a lot of Jinwoo's shadows, even Tusk and Iron. However, when confronted directly with Jinwoo, Andre was pushed to the limits and activated his Reinforcement ability.

However, Jinwoo used his Commander's Authority to overwhelm Andre and sent him flying into a building. Before Andre could gather himself, Jinwoo charged him and started hammering him with punches. Eventually, Andre gave up, admitting defeat.

Final thoughts

Despite Thomas Andre being the strongest Hunter in the Solo Leveling series, he was again one of the opponents defeated easily by Sung Jinwoo. It's understandable that Jinwoo, being the protagonist, will have plot armor and win. However, the fight between them could have been more elaborate and challenging, as several fans have expressed.

This is where A1 will likely revamp his character for the fight sequence. Fans await in anticipation as the anime moves towards the International Guild Conference arc, however, it is highly unlikely to be soon, given the current airing status of the anime just finishing the Jeju Island arc.

