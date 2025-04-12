Who are the 3 Admirals in One Piece? Pre- and post-timeskip Marine Admirals, explained

The popular One Piece series brings a lot of iconic and powerful characters. While the pirates have been the main highlights of the series, the opposing Marines are no less important. The series has presented a variety of Marine officers providing worthy opponents to the pirates and gathering interest for the series.

Ad

Among the Marines, the most recognizable are the higher officers, also known as the Marine Admirals. The Marine Admirals are the commanding officers responsible for leading the fleet and fending against threats caused by the pirates.

Upon their introduction in the series, many fans have wondered, Who are the three Admirals in One Piece? The three Admirals from the pre-timeskip era are Kizaru, Akainu, and Aokiji, while the post-timeskip Admirals are Kizaru, Fujitora, and Ryokugyu.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the One Piece anime/manga.

One Piece's pre-timeskip Marine Admirals

The Three pre-timeskip Marine Admirals- Kizaru, Akainu,and Aokiji (Image via Toei Animation)

With strong Devil Fruit powers and enormous Haki, the three pre-timeskip Marine Admirals are Sakazuki Akainu, Borsalino Kizaru, and Kuzan Aokiji. They got their titles because of their immense power and their reputation.

Ad

Akainu possesses the power of the Devil Fruit- Magu Magu no Mi (Mag-Mag Fruit) that allows him to control, create, and transform himself into magma at will, essentially becoming a Magma Human. The intensity of his power can be seen in the Marineford arc during his fight against the pirates.

Kizaru possesses the power of the Devil Fruit- Pika Pika no Mi (Glint-Glint Fruit) that allows him to create and control light. He can also move at lightning speed by transforming himself into light, essentially becoming a Light Man. His ability also allows him to travel using reflections, which can be seen when he faces Sentomaru at the Egghead Island arc.

Ad

Last but not least, Aokiji has the power of the Devil Fruit- Hie Hie no Mi (Ice-Ice Fruit), allowing him to create, control, and transform into ice. His power also extends to being able to freeze his enemies upon contact, and he can even turn water into ice at will. His ability is left on display during the Marineford arc, when he turns the entire ocean into ice, trapping the pirate ships.

Ad

Post-timeskip changes explained

The Marine Admirals from post-timeskip period- Kizaru, Fujitora, and Ryokugyu (Image via Toei Animation)

As Sengoku retires from his position as the Fleet Admiral after the Summit War of Marineford, an argument breaks out between Akainu and Aokiji as to who will become the new Fleet Admiral. After a 10-day fight between them, Akainu defeats Aokiji, becoming the new Fleet Admiral, while Aokiji resigns from the Marines.

Ad

As Akainu becomes the new Fleet Admiral and Aokiji resigns, new Marine Admirals are named to take their place for the open spots. While Kizaru maintains his position as an Admiral, the Zushi Zushi no Mi (Press-Press Fruit) user Fujitora and the Mora Mora no Mi (Woods-Woods Fruit) user Ryokugyu join the ranks.

Both the new Admirals show immense powers similar to their predecessors in One Piece. While Fujitora's powers and abilities are featured during the Dressrosa arc, Ryokugyu is featured in an intriguing fight sequence in the Wano Country arc.

Ad

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Marine Admirals play a crucial part in the One Piece storyline. While being strong adversaries, they also orchestrate every obstacle for the pirates.

Eiichiro Oda did a fantastic job creating the characters of the Admirals. They not only carry immense power and an intimidating personality, but they also lead to some of the greatest fight sequences in the series.

As the series resumes in One Piece's Egghead Island arc, Kizaru has entered the battle and is set to face Sentomaru. Fans await in anticipation as the battle unfolds between them as the series progresses.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More