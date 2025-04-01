What does the Worst Generation mean in One Piece? Explained

In the world of mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s original One Piece series, there are many different groups and factions, each with unique names. While some form formal alliances, others consist of characters with similar traits who may actually oppose one another. A good example of the latter is the Worst Generation.

Unsurprisingly, the group’s informal nature has led many fans to ask, "What does the Worst Generation mean in One Piece” given how long it has been since the term was first introduced. The term “Worst Generation” refers to the 12 rookie pirates who had bounties of 100 million Beri or higher when the Summit War of Marineford began, most of whom arrived at the Sabaody Archipelago around the same time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

One Piece’s Worst Generation and its significance, explained

While the above provides the most relevant answer to the question of “what does the Worst Generation mean in One Piece," the term holds further significance. More specifically, the Worst Generation consists of the eleven super rookies present at the Sabaody Archipelago just before the Summit War of Marineford, and Blackbeard. Also known as Marshall D. Teach, he earned his title by defeating Portgas D. Ace at that time.

This group is particularly noteworthy because all of them had committed bold actions against the World Government, resulting in their bounties exceeding 100 million Beri. For Monkey D. Luffy and Roronoa Zoro, two of the eleven super rookies, this was marked by their assault on Enies Lobby. Other members, like Eustass Kid, received their high bounty for ruthlessly attacking innocent civilians.

Five of One Piece's Worst Generation members squared off against Kaido and Big Mom on Onigashima's Skull Dome Rooftop (Image via Toei Animation)

What’s significant about One Piece’s Worst Generation is that they are at the center of some of the biggest conflicts occurring after the Marineford War (or in the post-time-skip, alternatively). For example, eight of the 12 members were heavily involved in the events of the Wano Arc, during which two Yonko were simultaneously dethroned and two more took their place. Notably, one of these was a member of the Worst Generation, series protagonist Luffy.

This also emphasizes the significant threat the Worst Generation poses in upsetting the balance of The Three Great Powers, which are the Marines, the Yonko, and the now-defunct Shichibukai. Luffy and his crew stand out here, having defeated two Shichibukai on their own, and a third with fellow Worst Generation member Trafalgar D. Water Law’s assistance. Generally, the other Worst Generation members pose similar threats and play similar roles in the series.

The Worst Generation’s members

Expand Tweet

While this fully answers the question of “what does the Worst Generation mean in One Piece,” it doesn’t explain who its members are. The group has a total of 12 members representing 10 different pirate crews. The two crew repeats are Zoro and Killer, who are members of the Straw Hat and Kid Pirates alongside their captains, Luffy and Kid, respectively. Blackbeard of the Blackbeard Pirates is the only member who isn’t a super rookie.

This leaves the remaining nine members, all of whom are captains of their crews. These are Capone "Gang" Bege of the Fire Tank Pirates, Jewelry Bonney of the Bonney Pirates, Basil Hawkins of the Hawkins Pirates, Scratchmen Apoo of the On Air Pirates, Urouge of the Fallen Monk Pirates, X Drake of the Drake Pirates, and the aforementioned Trafalgar D. Water Law of the Heart Pirates.

In summation

The Worst Generation is made up of the eleven super rookies and Blackbeard (Image via Toei Animation)

The Worst Generation is one of the most significant groups of pirates in Oda’s manga series, greatly shaping the story and influencing world events. While this is especially true for the post-time-skip series, many of its members are also highly influential pre-time-skip. The group consists of eleven super rookies and Marshall D. Teach, known as Blackbeard, who earned his spot by defeating Portgas D. Ace.

