Law's Devil Fruit may have originated from this beloved One Piece island

One Piece has established that Devil Fruits come from trees, to the point that some have theorized that there is a big tree that spawns them. However, there is another idea, which is that there are trees scattered across the world, with this theory suggesting that the Devil Fruit of Trafalgar D. Law, the Ope Ope no Mi, hails from the Sakura Kingdom in Drum Island.

A very obvious connection is how reverenced medical science is in the Sakura Kingdom and Law's status as a doctor in One Piece, while there is also the element of the Sakura blossoms, which are often associated in Japan with life and healing. Furthermore, this can also connect with Law's backstory and his life in his hometown, Flevance, which also happens to have a similar climate to that of Drum Island.

Disclaimer: This theory contains spoilers for the series.

Explaining the potential origin of Trafalgar Law's Devil Fruit in One Piece

Law as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

If the theory that there are different trees scattered across the world where the Devil Fruits are born is proven correct, then there is an argument to be made that the Ope Ope no Mi, the one that belongs to Trafalgar D. Law, hails from the Sakura Kingdom. One of the first reasons is that Law's hometown looks quite similar to that of Drum Island in terms of its cold weather, which is something that is not seen a lot in the story.

The mountains in the Sakura Kingdom could be quite ancient, and that could be the place where the Devil Fruits are born, with one of Law's parents perhaps being one of Drum Island's Isshi-20 or even the original Isshi-100. After all, Chopper, Dr. Kureha, and Hiriluk talk of medicine with reverence, which is something shared by the former Warlord of the Sea.

On the other hand, this could also explain why Blackbeard and his men visited Drum Island to begin with, since the villain has a history of knowing about different Devil Fruits and perhaps wanted to get the powers of this one. Furthermore, this could align with another theory, which is that Blackbeard is going to get Law's Fruit and obtain those abilities to become even more dangerous.

More details about this theory and Law's character

Law and his crew as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation).

There is also an argument to be made that Law's Devil Fruit is the ultimate one for a doctor, hence why he is regarded in One Piece as "The Surgeon of Death." Therefore, it would make sense that a Fruit of this caliber would be born on the land where doctors and medicine have been exposed the most in the story, with said item perhaps influencing the culture of the place it came from.

Furthermore, the story is yet to provide many details regarding Law's parents, which could be author Eiichiro Oda simply not planning for them to be important, but it could also be because of their connection with the Sakura Kingdom. It would also give the Ope Ope no Mi a lot more context and give it a deeper meaning, which is always appreciated.

Final thoughts

Trafalgar Law has been one of the most important One Piece characters, and his backstory could be getting even more details with the origin of his Devil Fruit. It would require confirming the place where the Fruits, though, which is something that needs to be taken into account.

