Blackbeard may be responsible for Shamrock's latest orders in One Piece

One Piece chapter 1140 was released on February 24, 2025. The chapter saw the arrival of two more Holy Knights on the Elbaph Island on Shamrock's orders. However, the Holy Knights' captain was ordered to return to the Holy Land of Mariejois as the Celestial Dragons were growing impatient with the lack of nations. However, there might be a bigger reason behind this order.

As claimed by Saint Summers during his summoning, the Holy Knight was talking to someone about the escalating situation in Mariejois. However, this person might be talking under the pressure of someone who infiltrated Mariejois. As seen in Egghead Arc, there could be only one crew who might have a chance of infiltrating Mariejois, the Blackbeard Pirates with the help of Catarina Devon.

One Piece: Exploring the reason behind Shamrock's return orders to Mariejois

Saint Sommers explaining the orders for Shamrock (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

One Piece chapter 1140 saw Gunko summoning two Holy Knights, Saint Sommers and Saint Qilingham, to the Elbaph Island using the Abyss summoning circle. However, the Holy Knights were summoned without any warning. So, they couldn't change into their uniforms. Moreover, Saint Sommers was casually talking to someone about the escalating situation regarding the Celestial Dragons.

After these Holy Knights changed into their uniforms, they informed Shamrock to return to Mariejois because the shortage of rations was growing out of hand (as Saint Sommers was informed through a Transponder Snail during his summoning).

Dragon as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

In the past, Dragon and the Revolutionary Army blocked the Celestial Dragons' rations (which was one of the organization's conditions for overthrowing the World Government's reign). So, the situation might grow out of control now as the available rations could also be negligible. However, there might be a secret to this situation.

As stated in One Piece chapter 1140, people needed a mark to enter the Abyss summoning circle, meaning that only a few designated people (the Gorosei and Holy Knights) could access the Abyss. However, as seen in the Egghead Arc, Catarina Devon might also have access to this circle because she touched Saint Saturn, meaning that she can imitate the Elder's appearance.

Catarina Devon before touching Saint Saturn (Image via Eiichiro Oda/Shueisha)

Logically, Catarina might also copy Saint Saturn's "mark" that qualified him to teleport through the Abyss summoning circle. Given how an ample amount of time has passed since this incident, the Blackbeard Pirates might have finally taken action and infiltrated the Holy Land of Mariejois using Saint Saturn's "mark" (using Catarina Devon's devil fruit powers).

The escalating situation regarding the rations might just be a facade put up by the Blackbeard Pirates to lure Shamrock into their trap. So, once Shamrock is summoned back to the Holy Land of Mariejois, he might be up for a surprise.

Analysis and final thoughts

As speculative as this theory might be, it does produce an intriguing point of the series developing "three sides" in the final saga. The sides fans might collide in this theory's scenario would be the Holy Knights (World Government), Blackbeard Pirates (pirates), and the Revolutionary Army. Logically, two sides might agree on a temporary trice, which would decide the tide of the battle.

