Is Thomas Andre evil in Solo Leveling? Explained

Thomas Andre from Solo Leveling has maintained his status as a fan favorite since his debut in the original manhwa, followed by the backstory revealed in the Solo Leveling: Arise video game. While his popularity within the fandom remains at an all-time high, his arrogant and strong-arming nature depicted in the anime has led many fans to question whether Thomas Andre is evil or not.

Thomas Andre's true moral alignment has been a topic of discussion for a significant part of the story, ultimately revealing him to be a proud, benevolent, yet arrogant individual, shaped by his harsh upbringing.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Solo Leveling and its sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok.

Solo Leveling: Thomas Andre's pride and sense of duty

Thomas Andre as shown in the manhwa (image via Chugong/DUBU/Webtoon)

Thomas Andre is a national-level hunter, the master of the Scavenger Guild, and arguably the strongest hunter in the world before Sung Jinwoo's ascension to a monarch.

He was first introduced in the Solo Leveling anime as an incomprehensible force—a hunter attempting to extort an exorbitant amount of money from South Korea to participate in the Jeju Island Raid. However, his plan to coerce money from South Korea didn't succeed.

Being the guild master of the Scavenger Guild, which also employs Hwang Dongsoo, Andre ultimately crossed Sung Jinwoo's path. Although Thomas Andre repeatedly tries to keep Hwang Dongsoo off Jinwoo's radar through threats, he eventually fights Sung Jinwoo during the International Guild Conference arc.

Hwang Dongsoo as shown in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Although his numerous attempts to save Dongsoo, despite being aware of his wrongdoings, portray him as an evil character, his actions were motivated by pride and his duty to the Scavenger Guild.

After suffering a crushing defeat at the hands of Jinwoo, Thomas pays his respects and pushes for possession of Dongsoo's corpse, as he had the responsibility as Dongsoo's guild master to give the notorious S-rank a proper burial.

Later, Andre invites Jinwoo to a private dinner, where he gifts Jinwoo daggers made from Kamish's fangs as a gesture of goodwill and respect. Subsequently, Andre becomes an indispensable ally to Sung Jinwoo, teaming up with his shadows to eliminate the other monarchs, solidifying his role as a benevolent force in the series.

In the sequel, Solo Leveling: Ragnarok, Thomas Andre rises to the top of S-rank hunters, finding himself at odds with Sung Suho, Jinwoo's son, because he interferes with the Pyramid Field dungeon.

Although they end up brawling, Thomas and Sung become allies, with Andre assuming a mentor and overseer role towards Sung Suho, after regaining memories of the original timeline.

Final thoughts

Thomas Andre holds a unique position within the story, exemplifying the power and influence of national-level hunters, along with the fear and respect they command.

Although both Sung Jinwoo and Thomas Andre engage in a heated battle shortly after their first official meeting, they ultimately become close allies. After navigating the timeline alterations, Thomas Andre ultimately becomes an ally to Sung Suho, Jinwoo's son.

