Kasugai crows in Demon Slayer may be the result of a secret experiment (and this theory makes total sense)

One of the most popular anime of recent times, Demon Slayer, has introduced a wide range of characters throughout the series. While the main characters have generally received the most attention, even some of the animals have shown certain traits that have intrigued fans.

Ad

Among the most recognizable are the Kasugai crows. Each crow is used by the Demon Slayer Corps members for communication among them. The special part about them is their ability to talk, which is both unusual and conspicuously interesting. A theory can be settled upon about the existence and characteristics of these crows, and here's why it is viable.

Disclaimer: This article contains speculative theory and solely reflects the author's opinions.

Ad

Trending

Tamayo might be the reason for the Kasugai crows' existence in Demon Slayer

Tamayo from the Demon Slayer anime series (Image via Ufotable)

The Kasugai Crows have been introduced in the Demon Slayer series from the very beginning. The crows are used by the Demon Slayer Corp members as a form of relaying communication among themselves. Each member of the Corps, from the Hashira to even normal demon slayers, is assigned a specific crow that usually sticks around with them wherever they go.

Ad

While the use of these crows might be casual in the series, viewers have found it quite unusual, especially given the crows' ability to talk like humans. Firstly, to start the theory, these crows are definitely not any ordinary crows and are trained for going on missions with the Corps members.

The theory may also suggest that these crows are some form of demon hybrids, which could explain their ability to talk and show intelligence. These might have been the results of one of Tamayo's earlier experiments that she did to benefit the Corps. Also, as a supportive argument, in the manga, Tamayo has already turned Chachamaru into a demon, proving that the same can be done with animals.

Ad

Tanjiro and the Kasugai crows from Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

While the Tamayo theory is most likely the viable explanation for the origin of the crows, another theory can also be brought up. There can also be a possibility that the unnamed doctor who has turned Muzan into a demon might have experimented with the medicine on a crow, as it is a common practice in science and medicine. These crows could be descendants of that same crow that was experimented on.

Ad

Since the Ubuyashiki family created the Corps to fight against the demons, and it is already shown in the anime that the Corps members hated demons, they might have just kept it a secret. The Ubuyashiki family may have been using this for a long time. It is no hidden fact that demons have actively helped the Corps, which makes this also a viable theory.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Kasugai crows have been an essential part of the series. The Hashira have used them in major fights, communicating with others and the demon slayers, even during combat. The crows have also shown a level of intelligence among them, which also makes them intriguing.

As the Hashira and other slayers like Tanjiro enter the Infinity Castle, the crows are shown following them, showing the dedication they hold. Whether the Kasugai Crows will add any contribution to the final battle in the Infinity Castle arc is yet to be seen.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ribhu Ghosh Ribhu Ghosh is an Anime writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Journalism from Calcutta University, his deep-rooted passion for anime and manga led him to pursue a career in writing about the same.



Along with his 6 years of experience as an illustrator and digital artist for various overseas anime studios and companies, he also aspires to write storylines. Ribhu's creative journey has been profoundly influenced by renowned mangakas such as Sui Ishida, Masashi Kishimoto, Kohei Horikoshi, and Koyoharu Gotouge.



Ribhu's enthusiasm for storytelling and illustration is evident in his meticulous approach to reporting. He values accuracy and relevance and always prioritizes thorough research.



If given a chance, he would return to 2014 and be a part of the Tokyo Ghoul series, as he admires its action scenes, story, plot twists, art, and adaptation from the manga.



When he's not writing, Ribhu enjoys illustrating, playing chess, and engaging in outdoor activities like badminton. His diverse interests extend to music, cooking, reading, and gaming, all of which complement his passion for entertainment. Know More